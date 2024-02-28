Officials to provide update after 6 killed in East Lansdowne shooting, house fire
The deadly incident happened on February 7, when police were called to the home at 58 Lewis Avenue in Delaware County for reports of a child shot.
The deadly incident happened on February 7, when police were called to the home at 58 Lewis Avenue in Delaware County for reports of a child shot.
Elon Musk has started moving his businesses away from Delaware, following a judge's decision in the state to invalidate his $56 billion Tesla pay package.
KU's previous loss to an unranked team at home took place in 2018.
Michigan Democrats made their opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza known in the state’s presidential primary Tuesday, casting an eye-opening number of votes against President Biden.
"We’re trending in the right direction," the $700 million man said afterward.
Woodard is the all-time leading scorer in women’s college basketball history, but it’s a record that has sadly been left in the shadows.
Is making the minimum payment on your credit card a good idea? Here's how it could end up costing you later.
Whirlpool will need some help from the housing market to put better numbers on the board.
Nathan Wade’s former business partner Terrence Bradley again takes the witness stand at a hearing to decide whether Wade’s romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should disqualify both from prosecuting the case against former President Donald Trump and 18 others.
Yahoo News spoke with women in Alabama who are at various stages in their IVF journey about the questions and concerns they're now facing in the wake of the controversial ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court that frozen embryos are legally considered "children" under state law.
Live results from the Michigan primaries.
The Fed's rate decision doesn't directly change your credit card APR, but it does play a role. Here's how.
Paramount Global will report fourth quarter results after market close on Wednesday. Here's what to expect.
Intuitive Machines’ first moon mission will come to a premature end due to the spacecraft landing on its side, which altered how the solar panels are positioned in relation to the sun, the company said in an update Tuesday morning. Intuitive Machines made history when it landed its spacecraft, called Odysseus, near the lunar south pole last week. The lander is the first American hardware to touch the lunar surface since NASA’s final crewed Apollo mission in 1972.
A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple has officially canceled the project, breaking the news to nearly 2,000 employees who had been working on it on Tuesday.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine has some questions about who the New Orleans Pelicans are and what their future holds, so he invited Shamit Dua from In the N.O. to come on and try and explain.
Stocks have lost momentum as investors regroup after the tumultuous run-up last week and as focus sharpens on the health of the US economy.
The lightweight but mighty scrubber takes almost no effort to use and gets the job done. Plus, it comes in six fun colors!
The NFL offseason is already heating up with the start of the 2024 Scouting Combine.
Whether trying to sell high or acquire players with upside, it's time to talk deals with the default fantasy hockey trade deadline fast approaching.
Macy's aims to rightsize its real estate portfolio, but it doesn't plan to give up its flagship.