Grandmother facing charges after 10-month-old boy revived with Narcan in McKees Rocks

A grandmother is facing charges after a 10-month-old baby had to be revived in McKees Rocks Sunday night.

Police and medics were sent to a home on Fair Oaks Street at around 8:30 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive child.

Allegheny County police said first responders used naloxone to revive the baby, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. The baby then became responsive and was rushed to Children’s Hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

According to the criminal complaint, the grandmother, Robbie Boyer, was caring for the victim at the time of the incident. Police said she took off when officers arrived at the scene.

Police then obtained a search warrant for the home and found a glass pipe, multiple bundles of stamp bags and syringes.

Police found Boyer’s car near the home but are still looker for her. She is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and drug possession.

