Officials: 70-year-old woman found shot to death along road near Florence

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 70-year-old woman outside Florence, officials said.

The woman's name is not being released until her relatives are notified, according to a sheriff's new release. Officials were notified Thursday night after receiving a 911 call about a shooting in the 4500 block of County Road 245 outside Florence, the release said.

It said deputies found the woman's body on a road. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the homicide, or information regarding a light-colored sedan possibly silver or gray last seen in the area around the time of the shooting, to call the sheriff's criminal investigations division tip line at 512-943-1311.

Anyone with information can also contact Williamson County Crimestoppers at 1-800-253-7867.

