Officials: Accused killer in cold case won't fight return to Mass.

Apr. 28—The elderly man accused of stabbing an 11-year-old girl to death in 1988 is not fighting his return to Massachusetts from Alabama.

But it's unclear when Marvin "Skip" McClendon Jr., 74, will arrive in Massachusetts to formally face criminal arraignment for the murder of Melissa Ann "Missy" Tremblay in September 1988.

McClendon, who lives in Bremen, Alabama, was arrested this week in the southern state, implicated in Tremblay's murder after nearly 34 years.

In Alabama, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said his office assisted Essex County investigators with McClendon's "cold case arrest" at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

McClendon is being held at the Cullman County Detention Center until he can be extradited to Massachusetts, Gentry said.

Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, confirmed McClendon "waived rendition" in Alabama and will be coming to Massachusetts for his murder arraignment.

It's unclear when that arraignment will be held, however, Kimball said.

McClendon worked in the past as a state corrections officer and a carpenter. He was living in Chelmsford and affiliated with a 7th Day Adventist Church in Lawrence when Tremblay was murdered, Blodgett said.

A sixth-grader at the Lancaster School in Salem, New Hampshire, Tremblay was found dead on the railroad tracks at the Boston & Maine freight terminal near Andover Street and South Broadway in Lawrence on Sept. 12, 1988.

Reported missing the previous day, she had been stabbed to death and run over post mortem by a freight car.

The girl was known to play in the adjacent neighborhoods while her her mother and her mother's boyfriend frequented an area social club. She was last seen alive by a railroad employee and pizza delivery driver.

Tremblay's mother has since died. Blodgett said advocates from his office were able to notify surviving aunts and a cousin of McClendon's arrest.

