Officials to address arrest in shooting death of teen in Ambridge

Officials have announced an arrest in the murder of a Beaver County teen shot over the weekend.

A 14-year-old, identified by family as Asaun Moreland, was found unresponsive in the middle of Church Street on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said one person was in custody, and they were looking for another male who was observed running from the scene.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier announced a press conference will be held at the Ambridge Police Station at 10 a.m. Tuesday regarding the arrest.

Dahvea Sparrow, 15, was killed on Main Street in Aliquippa just 19 hours earlier. Investigators were working to find out if the deadly shootings are connected.

