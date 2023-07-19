Officials in Adrian confiscate narcotics, discover multiple firearms

ADRIAN — Following the execution of a search warrant Wednesday, law enforcement officials and detectives successfully confiscated a “substantial quantity” of narcotics and discovered multiple firearms at a residence in the city of Adrian.

The operation also resulted in the apprehension of two suspects found at the premises.

The Region of the Irish Hills Narcotics Office (RHINO) said in a news release issued Wednesday that detectives searched a residence in the 400 block of East Church Street in Adrian. The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team conducted the initial entry and secured the property.

“RHINO detectives will be working closely with the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office to pursue felony charges against these individuals,” according to the release.

Collaborating agencies, including the Michigan State Police K9 Unit, Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and the Adrian Police Department, played “vital roles” in the operation's success, RHINO said.

The investigation remains ongoing. The RHINO office encourages the community to contribute any information regarding narcotics activity. If the public has any details they're willing to share, they should call 517-265-5787 or send an email to msp-rhino@michigan.gov. Tipsters have the option to remain anonymous.

“Your cooperation will greatly assist law enforcement in combating illegal narcotics operations,” the release said. “... Together, we can continue to make our neighborhoods safer.”

