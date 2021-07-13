Officials: Afghan delegation, Taliban to talk peace in Qatar

KATHY GANNON
·3 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A high powered Afghan government delegation, which will include the head of the country’s reconciliation council, is to meet the Taliban in Doha to jump-start a long-stalled peace process, two Afghan officials said Tuesday.

The two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject, said the Taliban were expected to bring their senior leaders to the table when the two sides meet, possibly on Friday. The Taliban maintain a political office in the Qatar capital of Doha.

The latest attempt to revitalize peace talks comes as the U.S. all but winds up its “forever war” in Afghanistan. The development comes after outgoing U.S. commander Gen. Scott Miller warned that increasing violence seriously hurts Afghanistan's chances of finding a peaceful end to decades of war.

It a also comes as Taliban fighters surge through district after district taking control of large swaths of the country. Although the exact number of districts now under Taliban control is not known, it is believed they now rule in more than a third of Afghanistan's 421 districts and district centers.

Several of the districts are strategic, bordering neighbors Iran, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. The surge has also exposed weaknesses within the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces as many districts fell without a fight and more than 1,000 soldiers fled to Tajikistan. There have been repeated reports of troops not receiving resupplies or being left without reinforcements, often outgunned and outnumbered by their Taliban adversaries.

While the Taliban have sought to show images of soldiers peacefully surrendering, there have been reports of killings and atrocities being committed.

The talks planned for Doha will be led by Abdullah Abdullah, who heads Afghanistan's reconciliation council. They are reportedly intended to plot a way forward that could end the violence that has steadily increased since the U.S. signed a deal with the insurgent movement in February last year.

Former president Hamid Karzai, who is expected to be among the Kabul delegates to participate in the Doha talks, held a news conference Tuesday in the capital saying peace was coming to Afghanistan and urging the country's youth to stay in the country.

Karzai's urging came as France urged its citizens to leave Afghanistan and announced it was arranging a special flight Saturday to evacuate them from Kabul. There was no indication the French Embassy would be closed.

Australia has closed its embassy. While the U.S. has downsized, it says it has no plans to evacuate and announced its visa section had re-opened after temporarily closing due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, Karzai called on the government to seize the moment and press ahead toward peace.

“I want to call on the Afghan government to not miss the opportunity for peace, do your best to make peace and create a national government through peace," Karzai said. “I want to say on both sides that you are the owner of this land, sit with each other and make peace."

He expressed hope that one day Afghanistan would have a woman as president.

“This country has everything, youths, educated people ... I call on the young generation to not leave your country, stay here. ... You must trust in your country, peace will come," he said.

“I call on women to continue working in offices and continue your educations. ... I hope the day comes that a woman will become the president of Afghanistan.”

But even as the former president spoke of peace, another explosion rocked the capital Kabul on Tuesday, killing four people and wounding 11 others, according to police spokesman Ferdaws Faramaz.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban and government accuse each other of carrying out attacks in the capital, while the Islamic State group often is the only one to claim an attack.

____

Associated Press writers Rahim Faiez in Kabul and Angela Charlton in Paris contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Von Miller: If Aaron Rodgers is available, Broncos have right front office to get deal done

    Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater are competing for Denver’s starting quarterback job, but the possibility of the team adding Aaron Rodgers remains a dream of Broncos fans. Even Lock and Bridgewater would have to admit the reigning NFL MVP would rank as an upgrade at the position. Von Miller was asked what he’s heard about [more]

  • 'Serious' Afghan peace talks begin soon: Karzai

    He did not specify details about the talks. Peace talks between the Taliban and the government have nominally been continuing in Qatar's capital but officials say they are making little progress.Violence has surged in the country since U.S. President Joe Biden announced in April that American troops would withdraw by Sept. 11, ending 20 years in Afghanistan. The Taliban have made a fresh push to surround cities and gain territory, emboldened by the departure of foreign forces.

  • Sirisha Bandla: India celebrates woman who flew on Virgin Galactic

    Sirisha Bandla flew to the edge of space on billionaire Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic rocket.

  • Senior Afghan leaders to travel to Doha for talks with Taliban

    KABUL/ANKARA (Reuters) -Senior Afghan leaders will fly to Doha for talks with the Taliban this week, as the insurgent group takes a hard stance on negotiations, even warning Turkey against plans to keep some troops in Afghanistan to run and guard Kabul's main airport. The eight-member delegation will include senior Afghan peace official Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai, and is expected to discuss a range of topics, including the speeding up of peace talks, a government official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity. The Taliban did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the talks, which are separate from the stalled intra-Afghan negotiations taking place between Taliban and Afghan government negotiators in the Qatari capital of Doha.

  • George Conway Reveals The 1 Truth Trump Let Slip Amid His Latest Flurry Of Lies

    The conservative attorney named the "fundamental truth" hidden in Trump's insurrection claims.

  • Governor Abbott Vows Texas Dems Will Be Arrested Upon Return to State

    Greg Abbott confirmed that the absent Democratic lawmakers who defected from a legislative session in a protest "walk-out" will be arrested upon their return.

  • Trump raged that whoever leaked that he'd hidden in the White House bunker during anti-racism protests should be 'charged with treason' and 'executed,' book says

    Trump was "obsessed" with finding the leaker, and some saw his reaction "as a sign of a president in panic," a new book says, according to CNN.

  • Why Biden Fired the Head of the Social Security Administration

    President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Administration Commissioner Andrew Saul, a Trump appointee who had drawn criticism from Democrats and advocacy groups for seeking to restrict benefits and taking a staunch anti-union stance in dealing with the labor groups that represent the agency’s 60,000 employees. Saul, whose six-year term was set to end in January 2025, was reportedly fired after refusing to a White House request to resign. Deputy Commissioner David Black, also appointed b

  • Forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region say they are pushing south

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Forces from Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray said on Monday they were pushing south and had recaptured a town from government forces, underscoring their determination to keep fighting until the region's pre-war borders are restored. The government declared victory three weeks later when it took the regional capital Mekelle, but the TPLF kept fighting. On June 28, the TPLF recaptured Mekelle and now controls most of Tigray.

  • This Man Ordered the Attack on Pearl Harbor

    It took 75 years for a disgraced family in Japan to finally find peace. Last month, the remains of Hideki Tojo, the man who served as Japan’s prime minister for most of World War II, was approximately located. Born in Kōjimachi, Tokyo, on Dec. 30, 1884, Tojo was the third son of a lieutenant general in the Imperial Japanese Army (IJA).

  • Megyn Kelly says media portrayed Capitol riot 'so much worse than it actually was'

    Journalist Megyn Kelly criticized the media's coverage of the Jan. 6 riot, saying many news outlets misportrayed the Capitol siege during which hundreds of people stormed the building and clashed with law enforcement.

  • 'That makes no sense at all': GOP senators dispute Trump's characterizations of the January 6 rioters

    "I think that what people saw with their own eyes reflects a different reality," GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas told HuffPost's Igor Bobic.

  • China Says It Chased Away a Trespassing U.S. Destroyer. That's Not How It Works.

    Here's the truth about what really happened in the South China Sea.

  • Biden administration rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea

    The Biden administration on Sunday upheld a Trump-era rejection of nearly all of China's significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would draw a U.S. response under a mutual defense treaty.

  • New stimulus checks, rent relief, business grants: Newsom signs more recovery bills

    Gov. Gavin Newsom signs budget legislation that will trigger a massive cash payout to help residents and businesses recover from the pandemic.

  • Trump says the Supreme Court is issuing unfavorable rulings to deter court-packing

    Former President Donald Trump on Sunday voiced concerns about "unexpected rulings" in the Supreme Court, saying the court has issued rulings unfavorable to the Right "because the nine justices do not want to be packed."

  • Trump's associates believe he's 'off his rocker,' Michael Wolff says

    "Everyone believes he has gone off his rocker," Wolff told Channel 4 News. "I mean, let's not put too fine a point here: They believe he is crazy."

  • New York firearm manufacturer fears bankruptcy from Cuomo gun law

    A small New York gun manufacturer fears his company may go bankrupt as a result of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's new firearms law.

  • Maria Bartiromo, Trump Bashed for Spreading ‘Reckless, Dishonest’ Info About Ashli Babbit’s Death

    Fox News Channel’s Maria Bartiromo and Donald Trump pushed baseless theories on her Sunday show about the shooting death of Ashli Babbit, the insurrectionist who was killed breaking into the U.S. Capitol – and online observers immediately took her to task with one person saying, “Maria has gone full cuckoo.” On this week’s “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo,” she and Trump’s conversation about Babbit and what lead up to her being shot by Capitol police on Jan. 6 provoked a wave of back

  • CPAC Attendees’ Unexpected New Enemy: Fox

    Elijah Nouvelage/GettyDALLAS—It comes at no surprise that disdain for mainstream media was a common theme among both attendees and speakers at the Conservative Political Action Committee conference, held last weekend in Dallas, Texas.“I love CPAC because it blows up the fake news narrative of the liberal media time and time again,” Kimberly Guilfoyle said in a speech to the crowd on Friday afternoon.Jeff Johnson, an attendee who sells large-print copies of the Declaration of Independence, echoed