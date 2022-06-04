Officials at airport seize cocaine stashed in wheelchair

·1 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities say a man has been arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, after he was stopped in the city's airport with more than 23 pounds (more than 10 kilograms) of cocaine concealed in the seat cushions of a motorized wheelchair.

U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers encountered the traveler as he was arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport from the Dominican Republic this week, according to a Friday news release.

“His answers didn’t match up. His physical purported handicap did not match up. That was a tell-tale sign that there was something suspicious,” Mike Prado, a Homeland Security Investigations deputy special agent, told WSOC-TV.

The four packages containing cocaine were discovered within the seat cushions and had an estimated street value of $378,000, according to the news release.

The 22-year-old man was charged with trafficking in cocaine. Officials say he was a lawful, permanent U.S. resident.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ann Turner Cook, original Gerber baby, dies at 95

    Ann Turner Cook, whose cherubic baby face was known the world over as the original Gerber baby, has died. Gerber announced Cook's passing in an Instagram post on Friday. Cook was 5 months old when a neighbor, artist Dorothy Hope Smith, drew a charcoal sketch of her that was later submitted for a contest Gerber was holding for a national marketing campaign for baby food.

  • Cambodians get new opposition choice in local elections

    Cambodians vote Sunday in local elections that are their first chance to go to the polls since the ruling party of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen swept a 2018 general election that was widely criticized as unfair. It added that at least six opposition candidates and activists were in detention four days before the polls, awaiting trial, while others summonsed on politically motivated charges had gone into hiding. Cambodia's delegation at the U.N. Geneva offices said in a statement that the criticism was “erroneous, politicized and selective.”

  • Tulsa shooting puts focus on waiting periods for gun buyers

    When he was sentenced for killing three teenagers and gravely wounding another at a house party north of Seattle, Allen Ivanov said he was sorry and that he couldn't explain why he did it. It is renewing the debate over whether restrictions such as waiting periods and bans on young adults buying semiautomatic rifles could have saved lives. “If those had been in place, it would have made a difference,” said Paul Kramer, who led a successful 2018 effort to impose a 10-day waiting period on semiautomatic rifle purchases in Washington state, as well as a ban on young adults buying such weapons, after his son Will was gravely wounded during Ivanov's shooting spree two years earlier.

  • Woman suffers multiple injuries, including partially amputated hand, during attempted murder Thursday

    A man was arrested in Titusville Thursday after attacking a woman with a machete and rifle.

  • Transgender youth treatment under fire in Florida again

    Florida health officials have asked the state medical board to draft new policies that would likely restrict gender dysphoria treatments for transgender youth as the state amps up its ongoing attacks on the treatments amid the country's culture wars. The officials are also arguing that such treatments should not be covered by Medicaid. In a lengthy report dated Thursday, the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration said puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and sex reassignment surgery have not been proven safe or effective in treating gender dysphoria.

  • Kim Reynolds condemns 'senseless' Ames shooting, says there's 'no one single answer' to gun violence

    Reynolds on Friday condemned what she said was a "targeted attack" on Thursday where an armed man shot and killed two women, then himself, outside an Ames church.

  • Democrats weigh chances in Ohio Senate race

    Democrats are grappling with a major strategic decision: how aggressively to pursue the open Senate seat in Ohio. On one hand, party leaders and strategists say there’s reason to be hopeful. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), their nominee to succeed retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), is a prolific fundraiser with an adept ability to appeal to…

  • U.S. finds no evidence Dominion voting machines were ever exploited

    The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released a bulletin Friday saying it "has no evidence that these vulnerabilities have been exploited in any elections."

  • Ukraine's intelligence reveals Russian invader talking about killing prisoner

    Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate on June 2 released an intercept of a conversation between two Russian invaders, in which one of them confessed to killing a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

  • Human remains found in Camarillo dumpster; arrest made in case

    Officials on Saturday announced an arrest and identified the victim after remains were found in a Camarillo dumpster Friday.

  • $380,000 worth of cocaine smuggled inside man's electric wheelchair, say airport officials

    Officials at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, in North Carolina, found 23 pounds of cocaine in the seat cushions of an electric wheelchair.

  • Save over $200 on this best-selling lawn mower (your lawn will thank you)

    Reduce your carbon footprint and keep the same cutting power with this electric mower. Now available for $200 off.

  • ‘I hope I hit one of them kids’: Woman fires shots into home with children inside, records show

    The suspect said “I hope I hit one of them little b******," according to affidavit.

  • Comedian Stunned After Asking Man In Confederate Flag Shirt If He’s Pro-Slavery

    Jason Selvig of the comedy duo Good Liars said he was so perplexed that he asked the question three times, hoping for a direct answer.

  • Teen records Texas man groping her on flight, feds say. Now he’s going to prison

    The 76-year-old man pleaded guilty to a charge of abusive sexual contact.

  • Cupertino man charged with hate crime for assault on phone store workers, threatening deputy

    A 61-year-old man is being charged with a violent hate crime in Cupertino. Santa Clara County prosecutors allege Clifford Ray Stewart, 61, attacked two workers at a mobile phone store after they simply tried to recover a sign that the man had vandalized. He also is alleged to have threatened to kill the arresting deputy.

  • ‘Many young victims’ injured in crash - German police

    STORY: German Police Chief Manfred Hauser said a further 44 people were injured and that a number of people were still unaccounted for. Speaking at the site of the crash, the police chief said four of the confirmed fatalities were female, adding, "among the injured are probably also young victims, because the train was on its way home after school yesterday. But I can't give you any more details on that at the moment."After several failed attempts, cranes succeeded on Saturday in hoisting up at least one of the train's carriages which had rolled off the tracks. Regional and national politicians visited the site and expressed their shock.Officials are still investigating the cause of the derailment in the picturesque mountainous region north of Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria.

  • Activists call for release of body camera videos showing KC police shooting of woman

    Releasing the videos would help address skepticism and provide transparency in the investigation into the Kansas City police shooting of Leonna Hale, civil and human rights activists said Thursday.

  • Two women sought after swimwear desecration at Dillard's

    Two women sought in Fort Smith swimwear incident.

  • Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

    Two people were shot at a cemetery south of Milwaukee on Thursday, police said. Racine police described the shooting as a “critical” incident and urged people to stay away. Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said a juvenile was treated and released and a second person was flown to a hospital in Milwaukee.