Officials apprehend two men in connection with September homicide in East Austin

Two fugitives sought in connection with a September slaying were apprehended in Austin in a collaborative effort between the Austin Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Dekatur Dalon Richey, 24, and Moses Wangobe Mohinga, 22, are the primary suspects in a Sept. 26 shooting in the 2300 block of Greenfield Parkway in East Austin that left Keith Bedford dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The two suspects allegedly left the scene of the crime 24 seconds after firing six shots.

This handgun was found in Moses Mohinga's possession when he was arrested last month in Northeast Austin in connection with a fatal shooting in September, authorities said.

After an investigation, the Austin Police Department sought assistance from the U.S. Marshals' Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest the two men, whose last known residence was in Austin.

Mohinga was arrested Oct. 27 in the 2200 block of Ridgepoint Drive in Northeast Austin, where he was found in possession of a firearm and narcotics, authorities said.

Richey surrendered to authorities Nov. 15 after a three-hour standoff, during which the DPS SWAT team was brought in, along with hostage negotiators, Texas Rangers and Criminal Investigations Divisions and uniformed state troopers.

The two men will face judicial proceedings.

