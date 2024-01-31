Officials approve consideration of tolls on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

After much opposition from residents and area leaders, the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization Board passed a resolution Wednesday to allow for the consideration of toll roads to help fund the replacement of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

The toll option is intended to help get the replacement of the bridge considered in the state's 2026-2035 State Transportation Improvement Program.

It’s no question that the more than 50-year-old Cape Fear Memorial Bridge needs some heavy upgrades and an eventual replacement. Right now, thousands of drivers are dealing with traffic delays as the North Carolina Department of Transportation works to repair the bridge’s movable deck and beams in an effort to preserve it for as long as possible.

While westbound lanes remain open, the eastbound lanes of the bridge closed to traffic Jan. 29 for repairs to be made. Eastbound lanes will remain closed until the end of March at which point all lanes of traffic will be accessible for the Azalea Festival. Afterward, on April 9, the westbound lanes are anticipated to close for two months. The preservation project is expected to be completed by late May.

Despite repairs, the NCDOT has said that the bridge is reaching the end of its life cycle, so naturally, questions of funding have come into play.

The eastbound lanes of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will close to traffic beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, as the next phase of a months-long preservation project begins. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

The bridge has yet to score high enough on prioritization to warrant funding from the $2.3 billion in NCDOT’s Highway Trust Fund, bringing the consideration of tolls to the table.

Officials from the city of Wilmington, New Hanover County, Leland and other surrounding communities have previously expressed strong opposition.

"It's just wrong on every single level," Mayor Bill Saffo said at a recent city council meeting. "There's other mechanisms and ways that the state can find money to make this a reality if they so choose, but it's going to be up to them…I'm very much against taking a public asset of this magnitude and giving it to a private entity to make money on."

Concerns brought up from locals at the WMPO meeting ranged from issues including how low-income residents are supposed to be able to cross the bridge to the fact that residents are being double-taxed and more.

While approval of the resolution does not mean that the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will definitively be a toll road, it does allow for the consideration of a toll as an option for funding the bridge’s replacement.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Cape Fear Memorial Bridge could see tolls in its future