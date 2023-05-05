Officials make arrest in bomb threat

May 5—A juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection to a Tuesday bomb threat called in to Daviess County High School.

Reports say a recorded message was received at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday that claimed an explosive device had been planted at the school and was set to detonate in two hours.

Caller information said the call was from Destin, Florida.

The call was received by the Daviess County Sheriff's Office and the Owensboro Police Department. Students and staff were evacuated by the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department, reports say.

The school was searched by law enforcement. No device was found, and students were allowed to return to classes.

A press release from Daviess County Public Schools says DCHS officials received a tip that lead to a potential suspect.

A juvenile was arrested and charged with complicity to commit first-degree terroristic threatening, which is a class D felony, the release says.

Maddie McClure, public information officer for Daviess County Public Schools, said she could not discuss specifics of the case.

The incident is still under investigation by DCPS Police, in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies.