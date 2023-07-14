Officials arrest wanted man hiding in clandestine fort built in Marathon County

Marathon and Clark County deputies, along with the U. S. Marshals Service, arrested Shawn Clark Tuesday in a fort he built in eastern Marathon County.

NORRIE − Officials have arrested a wanted 44-year-old Aniwa man living in a clandestine fort built on private property about 25 miles east of Wausau.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office had featured Shawn D. Clark on a weekly Facebook page series, "Wanted Wednesday." The community's support was instrumental in finding Clark in the fort he built in the Marathon County town of Norrie to hide from law enforcement officers, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force helped the Marathon County Sheriff's Office arrest Clark Tuesday. Clark had been wanted on a charge of violating the state sex offender registry, according to the Sheriff's Office.

An investigation done after the arrest led the Sheriff's Office to request the Marathon County District Attorney's Office to file charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession and being a felon in possession of a concealed knife against Clark.

Clark pleaded no contest Sept. 17, 2018, in Marathon County to first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 18. He was given a deferred sentence. On Aug. 25, 2020, the agreement was revoked and he was sentenced to five years in prison, according to online records. Marathon County Circuit Judge Greg Huber also ordered him to register as a sex offender.

