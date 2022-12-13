Officials ask for calm, patience in wake of 14-year-old girl's death

Dec. 13—PRINCETON — Law enforcement officials asked for calm and patience Monday in the wake of the death of a 14-year-old Princeton girl.

The teen was reported missing by her mother at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3., at which point the Princeton Police Department began an investigation, Chief T.A. Gray said.

"We were called to the house Thursday evening when she was found," Gray said. "A family member found her in the basement."

"She was found in a basement area of the house that is inaccessible from inside the residence," Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran said. "She was found deceased."

In the hours and days following the discovery of the girl's body, immediate family members posted details of the girl's death on social media.

The posts soon went viral in Mercer County, sparking outrage among some members of the community and fueling a firestorm of discontent.

Cochran said shots were fired at the house where the girl lived over the weekend, and Child Protective Service workers are receiving threats on social media.

A significant amount of the community outrage is based on information from social media the public is taking as truth, Cochran said, adding that the rumors and misinformation hinder law enforcement's ability to investigate.

"We can't have social workers being threatened," he said.

Law enforcement officers are now stationed at the residence where the incident occurred and at the Department of Health and Human Resources office.

"We want to let the public know law enforcement is on top of this and some of the behavior in the wake of the incident is hurting the investigation by taking people away from the investigation," Cochran said. "There are a lot of assertions and innuendos right now that are simply not true."

"It's taking time to investigate the incidents spurred by social media and taking time from the investigation," Gray said.

Story continues

Cochran said the public should allow law enforcement officers to do their job based on fact and not social media.

He emphasized that "people can't take the law into their own hands."

"We have to do our investigation and it takes time," he said. "It's a fact-gathering investigation and we can't rush it. We only get one chance to do it right."

Cochran said the prosecutor's office and Princeton Police Department take their responsibility seriously. "We prosecute criminals. We do not want to prosecute innocent people."

Gray gave credit to his law enforcement officers and investigators who he said "have been working hard since the incident happened."

"These guys are working hard to get to where we need to be," Gray said.

Gray said he also appreciated the assistance of the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, including Lt. Steve Sommers, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Cochran said officials understand and appreciate the pubic's interest in this case.

"We would request the public be patient and allow law enforcement to conduct this investigation, gather the facts and conclude this investigation based solely on facts in the case and not on information being spread on social media," Cochran said.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.