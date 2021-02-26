Officials: Attack targets Afghan reporter's family, kills 3

  • Afghans attend funeral of the family members of journalist Bismillah Adil Aimaq, who was shot dead in an unclaimed attack nearby Ghor on Jan. 1, in in Ghor, western Afghanistan, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Gunmen stormed the family home late Thursday and killed three and wounded at least five more of the family. (AP Photo)
  • Afghans attend funeral of the family members of journalist Bismillah Adil Aimaq, who was shot dead in an unclaimed attack nearby Ghor on Jan. 1, in in Ghor, western Afghanistan, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Gunmen stormed the family home late Thursday and killed three and wounded at least five more of the family. (AP Photo)
1 / 2

Afghanistan

Afghans attend funeral of the family members of journalist Bismillah Adil Aimaq, who was shot dead in an unclaimed attack nearby Ghor on Jan. 1, in in Ghor, western Afghanistan, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Gunmen stormed the family home late Thursday and killed three and wounded at least five more of the family. (AP Photo)
TAMEEM AKHGAR
·2 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Three family members of an assassinated journalist in western Afghanistan have been killed by gunmen, local officials said Friday, amid a rising wave of attacks targeting journalists and civil society actors.

Ghor provincial council member Hamidullah Mutahid said that at least five others were wounded in the attack late Thursday.

The gunmen stormed the family home of Afghan journalist and activist Bismillah Adil Aimaq, who was shot dead in an unclaimed attack nearby Ghor on Jan. 1.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack Aimaq's family. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid quickly rejected the involvement of the militant group in the gun assault.

The Islamic State group, blamed for a series of attacks on a range of targets in Afghanistan in recent months, claimed it had killed another Afghan journalist earlier in December. Two assailants opened fire and killed TV anchorwoman Malala Maiwand as she left her house in eastern Nangarhar province. Her driver was also killed.

The deadly campaign against journalists and civil society activists comes as the Afghan government and Taliban representatives are struggling to hash out a peace deal in Doha. The majority of the attacks remain unclaimed and have pushed Afghan journalists toward self-censorship, immigration, or quitting their jobs.

Earlier this week unknown gunmen shot and killed Khalil Narmgo, former head of a journalists association in the northern Baghlan province.

A United Nations report released last week says that at least 11 human rights defenders and media workers were killed in targeted attacks in Afghanistan between September and the end of January 2021.

An official in the Afghanistan Interior Ministry, speaking on the condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media, said the five wounded in Thursday's attack in Ghor were all children.

Ghor provincial governor Noor Ahmad Kohnaward, while not providing any details to back up his claim, blamed the Taliban for the gun attack.

The Afghan media advocacy organization Nai said in a statement Friday that the government should investigate the wave of attacks on journalists.

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer is testing a 3rd booster shot to bolster its COVID-19 vaccine against new variants

    Vaccine makers are testing the safety and efficacy of third doses in anticipation of new coronavirus variants.

  • Covid-19: Sri Lanka reverses 'anti-Muslim' cremation order

    Critics said the forced burial order was intended to target minorities and did not respect religions.

  • US navy veteran having mental health crisis died after officer knelt on his neck

    Family of Angelo Quinto said police officer knelt on his neck for almost five minutes after they called for help A 30 November 2017 photo shows navy veteran Angelo Quinto in Mountainview, California. Photograph: Cassandra Quinto-Collins/AP A US navy veteran who was experiencing a mental health crisis died after a police officer called out to help him knelt on his neck for several minutes, asphyxiating him, lawyers for his family have said. Angelo Quinto, 30, was suffering a bout of paranoia, anxiety and depression in his family home in Antioch, northern California, when his sister Isabella Collins called police on 23 December. According to an account given by the family at a recorded press conference, the responding officer grabbed Quinto from the arms of his mother who was trying to calm him, then knelt on his neck for almost five minutes while his legs were being held by another officer. In a cellphone video recorded by his mother, Cassandra Quinto-Collins, her son is seen lying limp on the floor with blood on his face and on the floor beneath him. She is heard saying: “What happened? Does he have a pulse?”, as officers begin pumping his chest in an attempt to resuscitate him. Quinto was taken unconscious to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead three days later. Lawyers for the family have filed a wrongful death claim against the city of Antioch, accusing police of having carried out an illegal chokehold. The family’s lawyer, John Burris, told the ABC channel 7 News: “Given what we know, a healthy young man in his mother’s arms, they stuffed the life out of him.” Burris said that the family intends to file a federal lawsuit relating to Quinto’s death at a later date. He told the Associated Press that the case, and the alleged use of a chokehold, bore similarities with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May which sparked a nationwide eruption of protest against police brutality. Huge protests spread into a revival and expansion of the Black Lives Matter movement and demands for radical reforms to end institutionalized racism in the criminal justice system and across American society. “I refer to it as the George Floyd technique, that’s what snuffed the life out of him and that cannot be a lawful technique. We see not only violations of his civil rights but also violations against the rights of his mother and sisters, who saw what happened to him,” Burris said. Antioch police have so far declined to comment. After the family’s legal claim was filed last week, the police department said it was unable to provide information as the investigation was ongoing. One question that is likely to feature in the investigation and any developing court cases is why the responding police officers appeared not to be wearing body cameras when they entered Quinto’s home. The family also want to know why the officers reacted to Quinto so abruptly in taking him from his mother’s arms, even though they had been forewarned that he was having mental health difficulties. The AP reported that Quinto, who was born in the Philippines, was honorably discharged from the navy in 2019. The family said that he had long struggled with depression, with more recent episodes of paranoia and anxiety. The man’s sister, Collins, told AP that she now regretted calling the police for help. “I asked the detectives if there was another number I should have called, and they told me that there wasn’t and that I did the right thing. But right now I can tell you that the right thing would not have killed my brother.”

  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Will Joshua Jackson Return? — EP Weighs In

    The Ducks will fly again in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, premiering Friday, March 26 on Disney+. With Emilio Estevez reprising his film role as coach Gordon Bombay in the 10-episode first season, that raises questions about whether or not other former Ducks will lace back up— like maybe Charlie Conway (played by Joshua Jackson), […]

  • High ranking CPD official steps down after bar party that violated COVID-19 rules

    High ranking CPD official James Sanchez stepped down following a party that violated COVID-19 rules.

  • 'The Dissident' interview: Oscar-winner Bryan Fogel on the battle to get his Jamal Khashoggi doc released

    He won an Academy Award for his scathing look into the Russian doping scandal and now documentarian Bryan Fogel returns with a shocking exploration of the controversial murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

  • Britain sanctions six more Myanmar coup leaders as Facebook and Instagram ban military

    Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced further sanctions against members of the Myanmar military, increasing pressure on the junta as it was banned from Facebook and Instagram Six more military figures of the State Administration Council face sanctions for serious human rights violations on top of the 19 previously listed by the UK, the Foreign Office said. Britain’s sanctions will ban the six individuals from travelling to the UK and will prevent businesses and institutions from dealing with their funds or economic resources in this country. The Department for International Trade will also lead on work to ensure British businesses are not trading with Myanmar's military-owned companies, the Government said. Mr Raab said: "Today's package of measures sends a clear message to the military regime in Myanmar that those responsible for human rights violations will be held to account, and the authorities must hand back control to a government elected by the people of Myanmar." The army seized power earlier this month, alleging fraud in the November election won in a landslide by Aung San Suu Kyi and her ruling National League for Democracy party, and detained them. The move sparked weeks of ongoing mass demonstrations against the military regime (see video below). The protests have been largely peaceful although scuffles broke out in Yangon on Thursday after pro-military supporters stabbed one man and threw rocks at anti-coup demonstrators banging pots and pans.

  • Diverse group of cities have highest rates of gay households

    Once known for singer Anita Bryant's anti-gay rights campaign and a ban on gay and lesbian adoptions, Florida is now home to two metro areas with among the highest concentrations of gay and lesbian coupled households in the U.S., according to a new report released by the U.S. Census Bureau. Orlando and Miami had the fourth and sixth highest percentages respectively of same sex coupled households in the U.S., according to the report released this week using data from the bureau's 2019 American Community Survey.

  • Woman grabbed from behind, attacked at NYC subway station

    The victim's daughter says her mother is still too shaken up to speak about the attack publicly.

  • The Mental Load Of New Motherhood Took Me By Surprise

    It was hard for both of us. We had been so accustomed to our relationship as equals. He felt bad that he couldn’t truly understand what I was going through.

  • 5 Shows Featuring Your Fave ‘Bridgerton’ Cast Members

    You've probably heard of a little show called Bridgerton by now. It quickly became the most-watched new...

  • Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi king as intelligence officials to release report on Khashoggi killing

    President Joe Biden has spoken with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia ahead of the release of a report from US intelligence officials that is expected to reveal that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved and likely ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. A White House report of their phone call on Thursday did not disclose whether they discussed the findings in the report. The leaders “discussed regional security, including the renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and the United States to end the war in Yemen, and the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups,” according to a readout of their call.

  • New Zealand edges Australia by four runs in 2nd T20

    Martin Guptill made a spectacular return to form, hitting eight sixes in a 50-ball innings of 97 which lifted New Zealand to a thrilling win over Australia by four runs in the second Twenty20 cricket international. Guptill led New Zealand to 219-7 as it batted first after losing the toss Thursday and Australia seemed out of the match when it slumped to 113-6 after 13 overs.

  • CPAC 2021: How to watch and schedule of speakers

    Event being held in Orlando, Florida, will see former president deliver first public speech since leaving office

  • Don Jr. slammed Republicans who 'lose gracefully' and said that Trump showed 'you can actually push back'

    Donald Trump Jr. said more Republicans need to push back against Democrats, and criticized them for instead choosing to "lose gracefully."

  • Prince Harry pushed back on criticism that 'The Crown' is misleading: 'It gives you a rough idea'

    "The Crown" has previously drawn criticism from royal insiders and politicians for its fictional depiction of the royal family.

  • Newly confirmed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 'obsessed' with creating 'clean-energy jobs'

    The Senate on Thursday confirmed former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, 64-35, to lead the Energy Department, with 14 Republicans joining all 50 members of the Democratic caucus to give President Biden his 10th Cabinet-level appointee (plus one deputy secretary). After her confirmation, Granholm tweeted that she's "obsessed with creating good-paying clean energy jobs in all corners of America in service of addressing our climate crisis" and "impatient for results." Granholm repeated her priorities on MSNBC Thursday night. "I am all about bringing clean-energy jobs" to communities, especially those, like Michigan, reliant on fossil fuels, she told host Chris Hayes. "I am totally obsessed about how to create good-paying jobs in America," and the clean-energy sector "is the biggest opportunity for us." The market is shifting toward green energy, regardless of what politicians prefer, and the Energy Department's 17 national labs are creating ways to not only expand renewable energy but also "decarbonize fossil fuels," Granholm said. "And honestly, if we can bring the supply chains for all of these clean-energy products to the United States, instead of letting our economic competitors eat us for lunch, the jobs that could be created for us in the U.S. — good-paying jobs — are boundless." Biden has sent the Senate more nominations, and gotten fewer of them confirmed, than any recent president, Axios reports, citing a count by the Partnership for Public Service and The Washington Post. Biden has submitted more nominees to the Senate — but received fewer confirmations — than recent presidents, data shows. https://t.co/tZQbBPahjI pic.twitter.com/BbuqlSmwOP — Axios (@axios) February 26, 2021 "The new president is facing a pandemic without a surgeon general or head of the Department of Health and Human Services, he confronts an economic crisis without his leaders at Labor or Commerce, and domestic terrorism is on the rise with no attorney general," Axios notes. You can track Biden's nominations at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comJournalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiryDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriouslyThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chump

  • Journalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiry

    Bloomberg's Tim O'Brien, one of the few journalists who has seen former President Donald Trump's tax returns, told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell on Thursday night he will sleep better now that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance finally has eight years of Trump's financial documents, from 2011 to 2019. Trump "is very afraid of what's in these documents, I think," because they put him in serious criminal jeopardy, O'Brien said, but he isn't the only one implicated. O'Brien went on to explain why he thinks it's likely Trump's chief accountant, Allen Weisselberg, is likely to flip on Trump. "The thing to really focus in on here is that it's not just the tax records that Cy Vance has now," O'Brien said. "He probably has reams and reams of the accountant's work product. This is a criminal case, they're going to need to prove criminal intent on the part of Trump, his three eldest children, Allen Weisselberg, and anyone else in the Trump Organization who's fallen under the parameters of this investigation. And if there are email and notes and other records of communication about what they intended to do when they inflated the value of buildings so they could get loans against them and then turned around and deflated the value of the buildings so they could pay lower taxes on them, and there's a communication around that that predates any of these tax entries, that is gold for a prosecutor." A few hours earlier, O'Brien told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace that the particular eight years of documents Vance's team has "is important, because it predates Trump's ascent into the White House, and I think helps build the narrative around the money trail and Trump's motivations for his destructive and obscene dance with people like Vladimir Putin. It's a shame they couldn't go back further — think this is one of the tragic misses of Robert Mueller's investigation, he could have gone back further, I think, than Cy Vance is able to into Trump's finances." O'Brien also underscored that the investigation implicates at least Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, and "it also targets people inside the Trump Organization who might flip on Trump if they're exposed to criminal liability," but "the brass ring in all of this is that if Trump has a criminal conviction, he cannot run for president again, and that's looming over this entire thing as well." More stories from theweek.comDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriouslyThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpHusband of Hitler-quoting GOP congresswoman parked his militia-stickered truck outside Capitol Jan. 6

  • While President Biden visits storm-torn Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz will be giving a speech on 'cancel culture' in Florida

    The president will tour the state with Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Husband of Hitler-quoting GOP congresswoman parked his militia-stickered truck outside Capitol Jan. 6

    Illinois state Rep. Chris Miller (R), the husband of freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.), acknowledged Thursday that his pickup truck was parked in a restricted area outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, but he said the "Three Percenter" militia sticker on the back window doesn't mean anything. "Army friend gave me decal," Miller told The Daily Beast in an email late Thursday. "Thought it was a cool decal. Took it off because of negative pub." He said he "never was member" of the militia and "didn't know anything about 3% till fake news started this fake story and read about them." Online sleuths had linked him to the truck visible in footage from a CBS News report, earlier Thursday. The #Sedition3PTruck with government plates parked in a restricted zone from 1:02. #SeditionHunters #Sedition3P Source: https://t.co/DubmxJhjSZ pic.twitter.com/INCs6geEYg — Phoenix on Wheels (@phoenixonwheels) February 25, 2021 The Three Percenters, founded in 2008, are a "radical militia group" implicated in leading the Jan. 6 siege along with the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers,and other far-right extremist groups, the FBI said in an affidavit filed in the case against alleged rioter Robert Gieswein. Their name comes from the apocryphal claim that only 3 percent of U.S. colonists fought in the Revolutionary War, and they fashion themselves as the same kind of tyranny-stomping "patriots." Miller's wife, Mary Miller, is most famous for favorably quoting Nazi leader Adolf Hitler at a "Moms for America" rally outside the Capitol on Jan. 5. "Hitler was right on one thing: whoever has the youth has the future," she told the rally, apologizing later when video of her comments went viral but insisting that "some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs." More stories from theweek.comJournalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiryDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriouslyThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chump