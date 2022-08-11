Officials: Bay State man voted in Conway last year

Aug. 11—A Massachusetts man has been charged with "wrongful voting" after officials say he submitted a false voter registration form and voted in the Conway town election in April 2021.

Scott Kudrick, 50, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a felony for allegedly voting in a New Hampshire election when he was not qualified to do so, because he was "domiciled" in Norwell, Mass., according to a news release from the Attorney General's office.

Kudrick also faces three misdemeanor charges, for allegedly submitting a voter registration form "containing false information," the release said. Officials allege that Kudrick "made false statements in filling out and submitting election paperwork, which bore warnings against providing false information," by claiming he lives in Conway.

The felony charges carries a possible sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison and a fine of up to $2,000. Class A misdemeanors carry a sentence of up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Anyone convicted of a willful violation of the state's election laws also loses the right to vote in the state, officials said.