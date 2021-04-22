Officials: Biden preparing to recognize Armenian genocide at hands of Ottoman Turks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Lee and Aamer Madhani
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is preparing to formally acknowledge that the systematic killing and deportation of hundreds of thousands of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in modern-day Turkey more than a century ago was genocide, according to U.S. officials.

The anticipated move — something Biden had pledged to do as a candidate — could further complicate an already tense relationship with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Administration officials had not informed Turkey as of Wednesday, and Biden could still change his mind, according to one official. The U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Lawmakers and Armenian-American activists are lobbying Biden to make the announcement on or before Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, which will be marked Saturday.

President Joe Biden walks off after speaking about COVID-19 vaccinations at the White House on April 21, 2021, in Washington.
President Joe Biden walks off after speaking about COVID-19 vaccinations at the White House on April 21, 2021, in Washington.

One possibility is that Biden would include the acknowledgement of genocide in the annual remembrance day proclamation typically issued by presidents. Biden's predecessors have avoided using "genocide" in the proclamation commemorating the dark moment in history.

A bipartisan group of more than 100 House members on Wednesday signed a letter to Biden calling on him to become the first U.S. president to formally recognize the World War I-era atrocities as genocide. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California spearheaded the letter.

"The shameful silence of the United States Government on the historic fact of the Armenian Genocide has gone on for too long, and it must end," the lawmakers wrote. "We urge you to follow through on your commitments, and speak the truth."

Turkey's foreign minister has warned the Biden administration that recognition would "harm" U.S.-Turkey ties.

Biden as a candidate marked the remembrance day last year by pledging that if elected he would recognize the Armenian genocide of 1915 to 1923, saying "silence is complicity." He did not offer a timeline for delivering on the promise.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday said the president would have more to say Saturday on this remembrance day.

The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal first reported that Biden is preparing to acknowledge the genocide.

Should Biden follow through, he'll almost certainly face pushback from Turkey, which has successfully pressed previous presidents to sidestep the issue.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier this week insisted Turkey wasn't concerned by any decision that Biden might make, but also suggested that such a move would be met with a harsh reaction.

"If the United States wants our relations to get worse, it's up to them," he said in an interview with Turkey's HaberTurk news channel.

US-Turkey relations are frosty

The relationship between Biden and Erdogan is off to a chilly start. More than three months into his presidency, Biden has yet to speak with him.

Ties between Ankara and Washington — which once considered each other strategic partners — have steadily deteriorated in recent years over differences on Syria, Turkey's cooperation with Russia and more recently on Turkish naval interventions in the eastern Mediterranean, which U.S. officials have described as destabilizing.

President Donald Trump meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Oval Office of the White House, Nov. 13, 2019, in Washington.
President Donald Trump meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Oval Office of the White House, Nov. 13, 2019, in Washington.

Biden during the campaign last year drew ire from Turkish officials after an interview with The New York Times in which he spoke about supporting Turkey's opposition against "autocrat" Erdogan. Still, Turkey was hopeful of resetting the relationship. Erdogan enjoyed a warm relationship with former President Donald Trump, who didn't give him any lectures about Turkey's human rights record.

"In the past, the arm twisting from Turkey was, 'Well we're such a good friend that you should remain solid with us on this,'" said Aram Hamparian, executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America, whose members have started a campaign to encourage Biden to recognize the genocide. "But they're proving to be not such a good friend."

Hamparian said he's hopeful that Biden will follow through. He noted that the sting of former President Barack Obama not following through on his 2008 campaign pledge to recognize the Armenian genocide still lingers for many in the Armenian diaspora.

Samantha Power, who served as Obama's United Nations ambassador and has been nominated by Biden to serve as administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, and deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes both publicly expressed disappointment that Obama didn't act on the matter. Obama was concerned about straining the relationship with Turkey, a NATO member whose cooperation was needed on military and diplomatic efforts in Afghanistan, Iran and Syria.

Power said in a 2018 interview with Pod Save the World that the administration was "played a little bit" by Erdogan and others invested in delaying a genocide declaration.

Biden has sought to send the message that the U.S. will be a greater force on calling out human rights abuses and promoting democratic norms under his watch. That's a departure from Trump, who found rapport with autocrats, including North Korea's Kim Jong Un, Russia's Vladimir Putin, Erdogan and others.

Still, early in his presidency, Biden has faced criticism for failing to take action directly against Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman, even after the publication of U.S. intelligence findings that the crown prince had approved an operation to kill or capture U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. He's also been criticized for not following his condemnations of China's oppression of Uyghurs and other minorities in western China with tougher action.

Gonul Tol, director of the Turkish program at the Middle East Institute in Washington, said Erdogan's leverage has diminished and with Turkey's economy suffering the Turkish leader's reaction could be muted.

"Biden has been vocal about human rights abuses in countries across the world, including in Turkey, but it hasn't gone very far beyond his rhetoric," Tol said. "This is a chance for him to stand up on human rights with lower stakes."

Associated Press writer Suzan Fraser in Istanbul contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Officials: Biden may recognize Armenian genocide by Ottoman Turks

Recommended Stories

  • Biden expected to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide - sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to formally recognize the massacre of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire during World War One as an act of genocide, sources said on Wednesday, a move likely to infuriate Turkey and further strain already frayed ties between the two NATO allies. The move would be largely symbolic but would mean breaking away from decades of carefully calibrated language from the White House and come at a time when Ankara and Washington are already at loggerheads over a string of issues. Biden is likely going to use the word "genocide" as part of a statement on April 24 when annual commemorations for the victims are held around the world, three sources familiar with the matter said.

  • House to vote on bill to admit Washington, D.C., as 51st state

    Although the bill is expected to pass in the House, it's likely to fail in the Senate.

  • Biden commits to cutting U.S. emissions in half by 2030 as part of Paris climate pact

    The president announced the pledge during remarks at the White House's virtual climate summit Thursday.

  • At 'moment of peril,' Biden opens global summit on climate

    President Joe Biden convened leaders of the world's most powerful countries on Thursday to try to spur global efforts against climate change, drawing commitments from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to cooperate on cutting emissions despite their own sharp rivalries with the United States. “Meeting this moment is about more than preserving our planet,” Biden declared, speaking from a TV-style set for a virtual summit of 40 world leaders. Biden's own new commitment, timed to the summit, is to cut U.S. fossil fuel emissions up to 52% by 2030.

  • Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Top Performing Sectors

    Investing in different stock sectors allows you to diversify your portfolio through targeted exposure from companies in specific segments of the economy. Utilizing sector-based investment strategies can help you capitalize on changing business cycles. 1. The Energy Minerals Sector - Up 16.11% Over 3 Months The Energy Minerals Sector consists of companies that are in the business of producing or supplying energy. Apa Corp (NASDAQ: APA) is up 19.80% this week. Apa Corp is a holding company for Apache Corporation that is headquartered in Houston. They contribute to global progress by helping meet the world's energy needs. Shares of APA Corp dropped 5.92% down to $17.00 on Tuesday. 2. The Finance Sector - Up 14.75% Over 3 Months The finance sector consists of firms and institutions that specialize in and provide expert services within the financial industry. This sector mostly consists of banks, finance companies, real estate brokers, insurance companies, and various financial institutions. Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL) is down 1.94% this week. Aflac Inc is an insurance company that offers flexible insurance policies to help pay for medical bills. They are the largest provider of supplemental insurance here in the United States. On Tuesday AFLAC Inc. closed $1.12 short of its 52-week high of $53.71. 3. Technology Services Sector - Up 14.17% Over 3 Months The Technology Services Sector relates to the development or distribution of technological products and services in the country. This sector includes a diverse set of products that are sought after in the technology industry. Apple Inc (NYSE: AAPL) is down 1.48% this week. Apple is the world's largest technology company by revenue. They design, manufacture, and sell smartphones, personal computers, tablets, and various other products. Apple stock has 16.79B shares outstanding and is trading an average volume of 104.43M shares. 4. The Transportation Sector - Up 12.43% Over 3 Months The transportation sector consists of companies that focus on the movement of people, goods, and services. Companies that work with airlines, trucking, railroads, shipping, and logistics firms all make up this very important sector. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) is up 0.12% this week. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc is a transport company that provides multimodal transportation services and third-party logistics. Freight logistics, transportation administration, brokerage, and warehousing are all also provided by this business. This stock's net income is up 49.14% with a diluted EPS of 1.08. 5. The Commercial Services Sector - Up 6.92% Over 3 Months The Commercial Services Sector includes companies that mostly focus on Environmental Services, Commercial Printing and Office Services and Supplies. These services are essential for the companies that operate in an office setting. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) is down 0.91% this week. Activision Blizzard is an American video game holding company that was founded in July 2008. They have created many popular software and video games that are available around the world. This stock is up 21.45% with a diluted EPD of 0.65. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaInsurance Stock Gainers And Losers In Tuesdays Premarket SessionIf You Invested ,000 In Cisco Systems Inc 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A complete breakdown of Demi Lovato's feud with a frozen-yogurt shop

    The "California Sober" singer explained her feelings in a video on Monday: "My intentions were not to come in and bully a small business."

  • Matt Gaetz mocked for video plea to support campaign as filings reveal fundraising haul

    Republican congressman’s PR blitz includes consulting fee to Roger Stone and advert hitting back at ‘fake news’

  • A 16-Year-Old Girl Was Killed By Ohio Police. Her Family Demands Answers.

    "This never should have happened. She's a loving girl."

  • The Quetta Bombing Shows That China’s Growing Global Presence Comes With Risk

    A suicide bombing in the Pakistani city of Quetta, at which the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan was the presumed target, highlights the animosity Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative is generating as it pushes through one of the world's most restive regions

  • Zendaya, Beyoncé and More Celebrities Mourn Death of Ma’Khia Bryant After Police Shooting

    Stars took to social media to express their grief over the death of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, who was killed after being fatally shot by a Columbus, Ohio police officer.

  • The Biden administration has ended use of the phrase ‘illegal alien’. It’s about time

    The language we use to discuss immigration is dehumanizing: ‘catch and release’, ‘migrant caravans’, swarms – anything, in other words, but people A man seeking asylum holds his infant daughter as they wait to be transported by the US Border Patrol after crossing from Mexico into California on 19 April. Photograph: Jim Urquhart/Reuters This week, the Biden administration fulfilled a promise it made on Joe Biden’s first day in office. Agencies that deal with immigration, such as US Customs and Border Protection, have now been instructed to change their official language practices. Gone are the terms “alien”, “illegal alien” and “assimilation”. Instead, new vocabularies will apply, including the words “noncitizen” for “alien” and “integration” for “assimilation”. As a former “alien” (who arrived here from the planet “Canada”) and now citizen, here’s what I say to these changes: well, United States, it’s about time! For far too long, so much of the language we use in the US when discussing immigration has been bizarre and dehumanizing. Officials talk about “catch and release”, as if they are chatting about fish when they’re really talking about people’s lives. The term “migrant caravans”, meant to summon images of marauders, is used to describe people searching for refuge together while risking everything in the process. Our southern border is routinely described as being beset by swarms, hordes, swells, or surges, terms that evoke insects or ocean catastrophes – anything, in other words, but people. The humanity in any immigration policy would be eviscerated by this language. And these dehumanizing terms are deployed so commonly that we may not even notice how much of this damaging rhetoric is deliberate. Usage of the thankfully now-defunct term “illegal aliens” is probably the worst culprit. In 2018, then attorney general Jeff Sessions, whose office was the driving force behind the Trump administration’s unconscionably cruel family separation policy, even told prosecutors not to employ the words “undocumented immigrant” when those words fit the circumstances. Instead, Justice Department lawyers were explicitly instructed to use the term “illegal aliens”. Sessions’ former boss, Donald Trump, who once said he wanted fewer immigrants to the US from “shithole countries”, routinely and wantonly used the term “illegal alien” whenever he could, including in one of his final speeches, delivered in Alamo, Texas, on 12 January. These language choices matter. Dehumanize any group of people by language and physical violence often trails not far behind. The 2018 mass killing at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, and the 2019 mass killing in El Paso, Texas, were both motivated by the kind of hatred and fear of immigrants that was frequently stoked by our former president with his flamethrower use of such rhetoric. When the word “illegal” modifies not an activity but a person, the life of a human being gets wiped out of existence The Trump administration clearly sought to weaponize the language around immigration as much as possible, but the term “illegal alien” predates Trump, as does organized opposition to the term. The problem with the term is less about its science-fiction-sounding word “alien” (which is actually derived from English common law) and more with stitching it together with the word “illegal”. When the word “illegal” modifies not an activity but a person, the life of a human being, including all past experiences and every future dream, simply gets wiped out of existence and substituted instead with lawbreaking. The person is no longer a person; they are just a crime. Notably, we don’t use this kind of language for other misdeeds. We talk about the illegal possession of a gun, to take but one example, not about an illegal possessor. This contradiction has been noted before. US supreme court justice Sonia Sotomayor took notice of this form of dehumanizing language back in 2009. That year, she became the first justice to use the term “undocumented immigrant” rather than “illegal alien” in a court decision. In 2010, a grassroots movement was started called “Drop the I-Word” to get media organizations to stop using the word “illegal” to describe immigrants. In 2013, the Associated Press updated its influential AP Stylebook, abandoning the term “illegal immigrant” as well. “The Stylebook no longer sanctions the use of ‘illegal’ to describe a person,” it explained. “Instead, ‘illegal’ should describe only an action.” There are other fundamental problems with the way the term “illegal alien” is commonly used today. Pundits and politicians often deploy it to describe people seeking asylum at our borders, but applying for asylum is a completely legal act. Even crossing the border without authorization (or overstaying a visa) is usually charged as a civil and not a criminal infraction. The term, in other words, is almost always used imprecisely. The dehumanizing term “illegal aliens” has been around since at least the 1950s, but it has never reached the kind of fever pitch that we hear today. The reason for the change cannot be linked to the number of undocumented people in the country, since that number peaked in 2007. Rather, “illegal alien” has increasingly become a term that politicians, anti-immigrant activists, and some government agencies have used in attempts to shape the debate about immigration for their own political purposes. The Biden administration’s change of the official language used to discuss immigration is a strategically astute way of disarming immigration detractors, and it may even usher in some level of humanity back into the process. But this isn’t enough, of course. Real immigration reform must follow. Paths to citizenship for the millions of undocumented people who are living in the shadows must be made into law. Unaccompanied minors must be afforded the same levels of safety and dignity we would want for our own children. And asylees must be admitted at far higher numbers than currently permitted. Don’t get me wrong, changing the language is important, but actions will always speak louder than even the best word changes. Moustafa Bayoumi is the author of the award-winning books How Does It Feel To Be a Problem?: Being Young and Arab in America and This Muslim American Life: Dispatches from the War on Terror. He is professor of English at Brooklyn College, City University of New York

  • Black Army soldier responds to racist tirade at IHOP: ‘This is America’

    ‘This is the country we serve and defend. These are the people we fight for’

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • Don Lemon discusses racism in America on Times panel before popping out for Chauvin verdict

    Don Lemon talked about his book on race, "This is the Fire," in a Times Festival of Books panel that was cut short by the Chauvin verdict announcement.

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police tell bystanders ‘blue lives matter’ after girl shot dead as Chauvin verdict delivered

    Force releases body camera footage showing moment teenager was killed

  • ‘She was a child’: White House calls fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant ‘tragic’

    Jen Psaki says killing of 16 year old ‘came just as America was hopeful for a step forward’ after Chauvin guilty verdict

  • Anderson scores 2, Canadiens hold on to beat Oilers 4-3

    Josh Anderson had two goals and the Montreal Canadiens withstood a late push by Edmonton, beating the Oilers 4-3 Wednesday night to split a two-game series. “We can’t wait around any longer, these games are way too important,” Anderson said. Tyler Toffoli and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Montreal (20-15-9).

  • ‘Am I off my meds?’: Greg Gutfeld reprimanded on Fox News for ‘selfish’ on-air reaction to Chauvin verdict

    Incredulous fellow anchors groan in background as Gutfeld offers take on verdict

  • Val Demings and Jim Jordan clash over police funding

    ‘Law enforcement officers deserve better than to be utilised as pawns! And you and your colleagues should be ashamed of yourselves!’ Demings thunders at Jordan