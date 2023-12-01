Officials: Body pulled from Feather River

Nov. 30—Yuba-Sutter officials on Thursday said a body was pulled from the Feather River after an apparent drowning.

According to Sierra Pedley with the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, a body was located, but no other information was available as of Thursday afternoon, including the person's identity.

Pedley said detectives were "actively investigating" the incident and that more information would become available at a later time.

While Pedley did not say exactly where the body was pulled from, she did say that it was found in "Sutter County's jurisdiction." The Marysville Police Department also was involved, but officials with the department said "Sutter County Probation" was the lead agency on the case.