Officials find body in rural Pottawatomie County
Officials find body in rural Pottawatomie County
Officials find body in rural Pottawatomie County
Score over 50% off the nifty Bluetooth FM transmitter that's loved by 20,000+ shoppers. It's one of Amazon's hidden gems!
You'll literally smell like the sweetest cupcake ever! The post This $8 vanilla cashmere body lotion smells just as good as it sounds — and the moisture and scent last all day appeared first on In The Know.
Many American have caught COVID more than once. How much does that put your health at risk?
'Hyundai N74' trademark application in Europe might mean a production N Vision 74. Gorgeous hydrogen concept high on enthusiast wish lists.
Time to order one for yourself.
While studying computer science at the University of Chicago, Devshi Mehrotra and Leslie Jones-Dove were inspired to build tech that centered on the needs of communities historically marginalized by law enforcement. "On the one hand, body cams and other devices are critical for holding law enforcement accountable and providing the best defense possible," Mehrotra told me in an email interview.
This alcohol-free oral rinse is approved by the American Dental Association and dentist-formulated. Shoppers say it's the best at targeting bad breath and dry mouth.
During a press event this morning at its HQ2 headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, Amazon announced that it'll soon use a new generative AI model to power improved experiences across its Echo family of devices. "Our latest model has been specifically optimized for voice and the things we know our customers love -- like having access to real-time information, efficiently controlling their smart home, and getting the most out of their home entertainment," Dave Limp, the SVP of devices and services at Amazon, said onstage. Amazon says that the new model will power more conversational experiences -- experiences that take into account body language as well as a person's eye contact and gestures.
Last month, Skydio announced that it was shutting down its consumer drone business. DJI continues to dominate the category globally, but when the Shenzhen-based firm found itself on the wrong side of a U.S. government ban, Skydio was there to reap the benefit. The Bay Area company has since found success catering to the enterprise space, with a focus on government contracts.
Stock up on festive home goods, electronics and a cornucopia of stellar markdowns.
Since large language models (LLMs) shot up in popularity, plenty of developers have built tools on top of OpenAI's GPT or Anthropic's Claude to help people draft emails in different tones and formats. Shortwave, an email client built by former Google employees, is launching an AI-powered assistant that lets you ask questions about your inbox. One of the key features of the assistant is to let you find emails from your inbox — once you grant access to your email history — based on natural language queries.
'Incredibly powerful ... and it weighs less than my chihuahuas!' wrote nearly 68,000 impressed shoppers.
So. Many. Classics. But we're ready to make the impossible choices.
Nikon has unveiled its latest full-frame camera, the 24.5-megapixel Zf with retro style and technology borrowed from the company's high-end Z8 and Z9 cameras.
SCNG reporter Luca Evans wrote about a harmless conversation between two players that took place in front of him before media interviews last week. His access to the team has now been suspended.
The Pennsylvania senator's recent public appearances have revived an old right-wing claim.
The high court will weigh in on whether companies like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter are allowed under the law to remove content that violates their rules.
Why are many fish oil supplements going bad, and how can you tell? Here's what experts say.
There are plenty of sticking points as congressional leaders meet to address name, image and likeness in college sports.
Police are “investigating the facts and circumstances of the man’s death."