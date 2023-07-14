Officials: Brothers charged in alleged Geistown bar fight are Crime Stoppers president, police officer

Jul. 14—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General has brought charges of simple assault and harassment against Cambria County Crime Stoppers' president and his brother, who is affiliated with the Geistown Borough Police Department.

The complaints, which were filed on Tuesday, stem from an alleged altercation at a Geistown restaurant/bar on Jan. 18.

Gary Martin, president of the nonprofit organization that works to reduce crime in the region, and Jerry Martin, a longtime police officer, allegedly attacked a patron at the establishment, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The alleged victim contacted 911 the night of the incident and gave a report to Geistown police.

The information was then turned over to the Cambria County District Attorney's Office due to Jerry Martin's connection to the department. The attorney general's office then assumed jurisdiction due to Gary Martin having worked at times in conjunction with the district attorney's office.

Both were arrested and are awaiting preliminary hearings.

"(Gary Martin) adamantly denies the allegations against him," said Matthew Zatko, Gary Martin's attorney. "I think that the facts will demonstrate that he and his brother were actually victims of an assault, and we welcome the opportunity to clear his name in a court of law."

Zatko said some discussions have taken place, but he did not know if Jerry Martin had hired an attorney as of Thursday afternoon. Jerry Martin was not immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

Geistown Borough Solicitor Michael Carbonara said Jerry Martin was on compensatory time off at the time of the incident.

"He was not on duty or obviously part of the police department when this occurred," Carbonara said. "We just sent him a return-to-work letter and we suspended him without pay, pursuant to the ... Confidence in Law Enforcement statute of Pennsylvania. That's the status of it. That letter went out (on Thursday)."

Investigators interviewed witnesses in late March and watched surveillance video.

According to the affidavit, the alleged victim was providing directions to some location to two people.

Jerry Martin then allegedly began "making fun of (his) directions."

The person then asked who was making fun of him, to which Jerry Martin allegedly said, "I am. What are you going to do about it?"

Jerry Martin is accused of then pushing the person off his stool.

An altercation ensued in which Jerry Martin is accused of gripping the person by the neck. Gary Martin allegedly head-butted the man multiple times.