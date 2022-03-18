Officials charge 2 Iowa men planning to rob bank, sexual misconduct with minors and more

Update: Anthony Nelson pleaded guilty to two charges of indecent contact with a child. His sentence was suspended on March 7, 2022, court records show. Gary McNamara pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. His sentence was suspended on Dec. 2, 2019, court records show.

Correction: A previous version of this story included misspellings of Gary McNamara's name.

Two Oelwein men face a plethora of charges that include planning to rob a bank, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Prosecutors charged Anthony C. Nelson, 21, of Oelwein with sexually assaulting three minor females.

Authorities say Gary J. McNamara, left, and Anthony C. Nelson, planned to rob a bank and other crimes.

As part of a month-long investigation into the case, officials charged Gary J. McNamara, 22, of Oelwein, with distribution of a controlled substance to a person under the age of 18.

A search of McNamara’s residence revealed a detailed plan to rob the Maynard Savings Bank in Hazleton, officials said.

Oelwein police and the sheriffs’ offices in Fayette and Buchanan counties coordinated on this investigation.

