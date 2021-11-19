Officials: Clint man sentenced to 17 years in prison led drug trafficking organization

The leader of a drug trafficking organization was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison after pleading guilty to smuggling drugs and money.

Carlos Moreno-Reyes, also known as Charlie Brown, was sentenced Monday to 17 years in prison on one count of conspiracy to possess a narcotic with intent to distribute cocaine, according to court records.

He also was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release after he serves his prison term.

Moreno-Reyes, 46, also received a five-year prison sentence on one count of bulk cash smuggling, court records show. He also was sentenced to three years of supervised release after he serves the prison term.

The sentences will be served concurrently.

More: Federal trial in El Paso Walmart mass shooting could begin in March 2023, judge proposes

More: Man arrested, accused of sending drug-laced mail to El Paso County Jail inmates

He pleaded guilty to the charges on Feb. 26, 2020.

Moreno-Reyes, of Clint, was one of six people indicted in connection with the drug trafficking organization he headed, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas officials said.

“I am grateful for the tireless efforts of our law enforcement partners as we work together to pursue not only individual drug traffickers peddling this poison, but also large drug trafficking organizations and their leadership,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Ashley C. Hoff said in a statement.

The drug trafficking organization between October 2008 to April 2019 transported and distributed marijuana and cocaine from El Paso to other cities, including Oklahoma City, officials said.

Moreno-Reyes admitted he was paid approximately $25,587,400 for his role in the organization, officials said.

“The Department of Homeland Security Investigations continues to aggressively pursue narcotics traffickers,” HSI El Paso acting Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho said in a statement. “Our work is not done, and our resolve in attacking the drug trade and the cartels is as strong as it’s ever been.”

Story continues

More: False 911 call by man making suicidal threats led to lockdown, lockouts at UTEP, schools

More: El Paso driver could face intoxicated assault charge after police say he hit pedestrian

The five other defendants are Jose Luis “Pelon” Ortiz-Valenzuela, Julio Adrian “JT” Terrazas, Edgar “Chavalito” Sanchez, Jacinto “Chente” Olivas-Cervantes, and Oliva Beltran-Paez.

All of the men have been sentenced for their roles in the drug trafficking organization.

Sanchez, 29, and Ortiz-Valenzuela, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess cocaine.

Sanchez was sentenced March 11, 2020, to 10 years in prison, while Ortiz-Valenzuela was sentenced July 17, 2020, to eight years in prison.

Olivas-Cervantes, 53, and Terrazas, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess marijuana. Olivas-Cervantes was sentenced Feb. 25, 2020, to more than two years in prison, while Terrazas was sentenced July 20, 2020, to more than three years in prison.

Beltran-Paez, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of bulk cash smuggling and was sentenced Feb. 28, 2020, to five years of probation.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at 915-546-6249; aamartinez@elpasotimes.com; @AMartinezEPT on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Officials: Clint man sentenced to prison led drug trafficking group