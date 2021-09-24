Officials confirm body found in Illinois River is missing graduate student

Tre'Vaughn Howard
·2 min read

A body found earlier this month has been identified by the coroner of LaSalle County, Illinois, as missing graduate student Jelani Day, police announced Thursday. The 25-year-old had been reported missing last month.

"At this moment there are more questions than answers surrounding Jelani's disappearance and death, and that is where we will focus our energy," Day's family wrote in a Facebook post. "As of this moment, we do not know what happened to Jelani and we will not stop until we do."

The LaSalle County Coroner confirmed Day's identity by using forensic dental identification and DNA testing and comparison, the Bloomington Police Department tweeted. The cause of death is still unknown. However, officer John Fermon called the death "very suspicious," according to CBS Chicago.

"Our investigation is not complete, and I know the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office investigation is not complete," he said. "We can all agree that it was very suspicious, unlike him, It's just one of those of is it foul play or not. And that's kind of what the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office is their main focus, is is it a homicide investigation, or is it a death investigation, and over time that's where we're going to get that answer."

The graduate student was reported missing on August 25, with family members saying they last spoke to him in the evening hours two days prior. He was last seen in a Bloomington cannabis dispensary near the Illinois State University campus on August 24, according to police.

Jelani Day, 25, was reported missing on August 25, 2021. / Credit: Bloomington Police Department
Jelani Day, 25, was reported missing on August 25, 2021. / Credit: Bloomington Police Department

Two days after he was last seen, Day's abandoned car was found in Peru, Illinois, prompting an extensive aerial and ground search in that area by several law enforcement agencies. On September 4, agencies in the area recovered a body floating near the south bank of the Illinois River.

The investigation included several departments and agencies such as the Bloomington Police Department, Illinois State University Police Department, Peru Police Department and the FBI - Springfield Division.

Authorities request that any one with information contact the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office at 815-433-2161.

Pennsylvania sues GOP state lawmakers over subpoenas for 2020 election audit

Why some employees are facing difficulties in obtaining medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine

Congress continues debate over debt limit at U.S. approaches deadline

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Body found in river identified as Jelani Day, missing Illinois State University student

    Relatives said it has been painful to see the disparities between the handling of Day's disappearance and that of Gabby Petito, whose death drew national attention.

  • Body identified as missing Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day

    Jelani Day's body was found in the Illinois River, authorities said. The cause of the 25-year-old student's death has not yet been determined.

  • N. Korea rejects South's calls for end-of-war declaration

    North Korea rebuffed South Korea’s push for a declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War as a way to restore peace, saying Friday such a step could be used as a “smokescreen covering up the U.S. hostile policy" against the North. In a speech at the U.N. General Assembly earlier this week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in reiterated his calls for the end-of-the-war declaration that he said could help achieve denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

  • Brian Laundrie charged with bank-card fraud in state where Gabby Petito was found

    Florida man Brian Laundrie, whose dead girlfriend’s body was found in a Wyoming park after he returned home alone from a cross-country road trip the two had taken, has been charged with bank-card fraud in that state. A federal grand jury indictment alleges Laundrie, 23, withdrew or spent more than $1,000 using a Capitol One card after Gabby Petito went missing. It’s not clear whose name is ...

  • Dr. Fauci Warns of "Terrible" New Death Rate

    The coronavirus is not stopping, as deaths rack up at the rate of an average of 2,000 daily in America alone. This is why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding an alarm. He spoke on CNN, and with The Washington Post and Boston Globe issuing advice about how to stay safe given the "more transmissible" Delta variant. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your hea

  • Illinois plans stronger verification to stop thieves from stealing unemployment benefits

    People seeking Illinois unemployment benefits online will soon face additional steps to ensure they’re not using stolen identities, officials told state lawmakers Thursday. The “ILogin” system is part of a beefed-up effort to battle fraud that has ripped through the state’s unemployment agency during the pandemic. The system includes safeguards already used by some states and in much of the ...

  • U.S. aerospace and defense CEOs unite behind COVID vaccine mandate -statement

    Leaders of the largest United States aerospace and defense companies are united in their effort to comply with the Biden administration's coronavirus vaccine mandate for U.S. workers and await further government guidance, their industry group said in a statement seen by Reuters on Thursday. Last week major defense contractor Raytheon Technologies Corp, the maker of Tomahawk missiles, mandated its 125,000 U.S. employees get vaccinated after President Joe Biden announced policies requiring employers with more than 100 workers to have them inoculated or tested weekly.

  • Body Found in Wyoming Confirmed to Be Missing 22-Year-Old Gabby Petito, Who Died by Homicide

    The body found in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday has been identified as Gabby Petito, the New York woman who vanished during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé

  • Angels and Airwaves Drop Ode to the Ticking ‘Timebomb’ That Is a Teenage Heart

    Track will appear on the group's upcoming album, Lifeforms

  • Vietnam's carmaker VinFast eyes more countries for its European strategy

    Vietnamese carmaker VinFast could add other markets in 2023 to expand its European strategy beyond a planned debut in Germany, France and the Netherlands next year. The company, a unit of Vingroup JSC Vietnam's largest conglomerate which some have called "Vietnam's answer to Tesla", will debut in Europe next year with two battery electric SUVs models, the midsized VF e35 and the seven-seater VF e36, both designed by Italy's Pininfarina. The two models launch in Vietnam, North America and Europe around mid-2022, after an unveiling planned later this year.

  • Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas to 4 in Trump's inner circle

    The subpoenas come as the committee continues to probe into Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

  • America’s meat supply is cheap and efficient. Covid-19 showed why that’s a problem.

    In the wake of pandemic disruptions, even big meatpacking states are exploring ways to create smaller, regional alternatives to our highly centralized meat industry.

  • Donald Trump is suing The New York Times and his niece Mary Trump over coverage of his tax history, report says

    The lawsuit said damages will be determined at trial but are "believed to be no less than One Hundred Million Dollars," the Daily Beast reported.

  • The TikTok Detectives Who Claim They Helped Find Gabby Petito's Body

    The disappearance of the van-life blogger became an overnight internet obsession.

  • This New Line Will Convince You to Wear Pants Again

    The cult accessories brand is expanding into apparel with the coolest denim and trousers.

  • US and European allies suspect 'Iran is taking advantage' of stalled talks to expand nuclear program

    Western powers suspect Iranian officials are using the diplomatic push for renewal of the 2015 nuclear deal to buy time for the expansion of their illicit program, U.S. and European officials acknowledged after a disappointing week at the United Nations General Assembly.

  • Black caucus members opt for White House meeting over trip to border

    Several members of the Congressional Black Caucus weighed visiting the U.S.-Mexico border this week to investigate the conditions faced by Haitian migrants and protest allegations of inhumane treatment by U.S. agents.Why it matters: It's a thorny proposition both in terms of timing and messaging. Going assures a new wave of negative headlines for President Biden amid sinking popularity. And with congressional deadlines in the coming days over infrastructure, a possible government shutdown and de

  • 2-time major champ Simona Halep, coach Darren Cahill split

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep no longer will be coached by Darren Cahill. Halep announced the split “after six wonderful years working together” via a Twitter post on Wednesday, saying that she and Cahill “have decided that it’s time to end our working relationship.” Halep won the French Open in 2018, beating Sloane Stephens in the final, and Wimbledon in 2019, defeating Serena Williams in the final.

  • House committee on Capitol attack subpoenas Trump’s ex-chief of staff and other top aides

    Mark Meadows, Steve Bannon and Dan Scavino among advisers called to testify over president’s connection to 6 January events Mark Meadows passes a note to Donald Trump at the White House last year. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters The House select committee scrutinizing the Capitol attack on Thursday sent subpoenas to Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and a cadre of top Trump aides, demanding their testimony to shed light on the former president’s connection to the 6 January riot.

  • Even "flying doctors" need help battling COVID-19 in Africa

    Less than 14% of the population in the rugged "Mountain Kingdom" of Lesotho have been vaccinate against the coronavirus, but the Flying Doctor Services are working to change that.