Officials continue search for missing Red Wing man

Nov. 22—RED WING, Minn. — After Goodhue County law enforcement located Brad Nagel's truck on Sunday, officials are still searching for Nagel.

Nagel, 57, of rural Red Wing, was reported missing at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, when he was not at a work commitment. The last contact with Nagel was around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to a statement from the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office. He was also seen in Red Wing on Friday morning.

The sheriff's office said that Sunday afternoon his black Chevy Colorado was located in the Wisconsin back channel of the Mississippi River. Nagel was not in the truck. It is unknown how long the truck was in the water, according to the sheriff's office.

Nagel is 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin will be conducting a search of the area where Nagel's vehicle was located over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The Goodhue and Pierce County Sheriff's Offices are continuing to investigate the circumstances involved with the disappearance of Nagel.

Sheriff's officials are asking anyone who has seen Nagel or knows his whereabouts to call the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office at 651-385-3155.