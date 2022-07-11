Officials continue search for missing teenager in Cheshire’s Mixville Park

Police and fire officials continued their search for a missing teenager in Mixville Park in Cheshire on Monday.

Police and fire department officials responded to Mixville Park around 4:18 p.m. Sunday for a report that a teenager, reported to be 18 years old, was missing. According to the Cheshire Police Department, the teenager was last seen swimming in the pond in the park on Sunday afternoon.

Cheshire Fire Department personnel started searching the surface of the pond using fire department boats, police said. The Cheshire Police Department conducted a search of the surrounding land areas including the building within Mixville Park. Members of the Region #5 Dive Team responded to the scene to assist with the search. The search continued until approximately 9 p.m. Sunday when it was suspended, according to police.

Mixville Park was closed on Sunday as police officers secured the area all night. Teams resumed the search in the pond around 8 a.m. on Monday. As of Monday morning, the teen had not been located, police said.