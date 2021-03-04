Officials: Crash victims came via border fence hole

Thirteen people killed in one of the deadliest border crashes on record were among 44 people who entered the U.S. through a hole cut into Southern California's border fence with Mexico, the Border Patrol said Wednesday. (March 3)

- We have been able to identify 10 people of Mexican origin who were deceased in the accident. So far we've been able to contact six of the 10 families of the deceased people, and we provided them information about the accident. Some of their families are in Mexico, some of them are in the United States. And we will help them, of course, with the process of the transfer of remains to Mexico. The consulate is always part of that process.

  • Police: 13 killed on California highway when big rig hits SUV carrying 25 people

    Thirteen people were killed Tuesday when an SUV carrying 25 people and a semitruck collided on a Southern California highway near the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said.

  • SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence

    The 13 people killed in one of the deadliest highway crashes involving migrants sneaking into the U.S. had entered California through a section of border fence with Mexico that was cut away, apparently by smugglers, immigration officials said Wednesday. Surveillance video showed a Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Suburban drive through the opening early Tuesday, said Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol's El Centro sector chief. The Suburban carried 19 people, and it caught fire for unknown reasons on a nearby interstate after entering the U.S. All escaped the vehicle and were taken into custody by Border Patrol agents.

  • California crash victims suspected of being smuggled across U.S.-Mexico border

    The 13 people killed in a Southern California highway crash were part of a group of nearly four dozen migrants suspected of slipping through a hole cut by human smugglers through a steel fence along the U.S.-Mexico border, federal officials said on Wednesday. Besides the dead and injured among 25 people crammed into the sport utility vehicle that collided on Tuesday with a tractor-trailer, 19 others were found huddled near a second SUV that caught fire in the same area just north of the border, the officials said. The 19 were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents, CBP spokesman Macario Mora said.

  • Police: 13 killed when big rig hits SUV carrying 25

    Authorities say 13 people were killed when an SUV carrying 25 people and a semitruck collided on a Southern California highway near the U.S.-Mexico border. (March 2)

  • Border Patrol: SUV in Deadly California Crash Part of Human Smuggling Operation

    At least a dozen people killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck in southern California on Tuesday had entered the U.S. from Mexico through a hole in the border fence, U.S. Border Patrol confirmed. The SUV was carrying 25 people when the driver, a resident of Mexico, entered an intersection “directly in front” of the truck, according to a preliminary report by Highway Patrol. Among the passengers, 12 were killed at the scene and another died in the hospital of injuries sustained in the crash. Another SUV that entered through the same gap in the border fence caught fire in an unrelated incident, and Border Patrol agents took all 19 occupants of the vehicle into custody. Both vehicles were used as part of a human smuggling operation, the agency indicated. “We pray for the accident victims and their families during this difficult time,” Border Patrol El Centro sector head Gregory Bovino said. “Human smugglers have proven time and again they have little regard for human life. Those who may be contemplating crossing the border illegally should pause to think of the dangers that all too often end in tragedy tragedies our Border Patrol Agents and first responders are unfortunately very familiar with.” The Border Patrol said its agents did not attempt to stop the vehicles when they first came through the fence. The breach was cut from aging steel bollards that were erected prior to the Trump administration’s attempts to refurbish border barriers. The Biden administration is bracing for a record surge in illegal border crossings, prompted in part by a perception among would be migrants that enforcement has been relaxed. “We’re seeing the highest February numbers than we’ve ever seen in the history of the [Unaccompanied Alien Child] program,” a Department of Health and Human Services official told Axios last week. Texas Democrats who represent border districts are also warning that they are already seeing early signs of an impending crisis, and criticizing the White House for not being more forceful in its rhetoric. “It’s okay to listen to the immigration activists and advocates,” Representative Henry Cuellar told National Review. “But the other side of the formula is to listen to the border communities. And you’ve got to balance your approach, when you listen to both sides, and not just the immigrant activists, that many times live thousands of miles away from the border.”

  • Migrants smuggled through border fence before SUV crash in California

    Border Patrol says 13 people killed in a crash in Southern California entered the U.S. through a hole cut into the border fence.

