Officials: Criminal charge dropped after victim refuses to testify

Dec. 28—WINDBER — A criminal charge against a Windber man accused of assaulting a woman outside a restaurant was withdrawn on Wednesday after the woman failed to appear in court to testify, authorities said.

Windber Borough police charged Benjamin Louis Blocher, 45, of the 2100 block of Graham Avenue, with indecent assault by forcible compulsion.

The woman was scheduled to testify against Blocher at a preliminary hearing before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.

According to a complaint affidavit, the woman told police that on Sept. 6, she walked to the rear of Rizzo's Restaurant on Graham Avenue to get cigarettes from Blocher, but he was not outside.

Blocher then came outside and allegedly exposed himself before assaulting the woman, telling her that she owed him favors for the cigarettes and money he had given her.

The woman walked home and called police.

Somerset County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Leiden said if the woman decides to proceed with prosecution, the criminal charge could be refiled.

Blocher is represented by court-appointed attorney Jaclyn Shaw, of Somerset.

