Officials: CT man allegedly collected $70K in unemployment benefits for his parents and grandmother — who are all dead

A Branford man is facing multiple fraud, larceny and identity theft charges after collecting more than $70,000 in unemployment benefits for his parents and grandmother — who are all dead — and for two other living relatives, officials said.

Jason Turoczi, 40, is currently incarcerated and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday in New Britain but refused to attend the hearing, according to the Division of Criminal Justice. His rearrest was ordered by Judge Tammy D. Geathers, officials said.

Turoczi, whose last known address was in Branford, was charged on Jan. 13 with more than 20 criminal charges stemming from an alleged scheme to collect fraudulent unemployment benefits through a fake company he created for the purpose of fraud, officials said.

Turoczi allegedly created CCJ Property Management at a time when unemployment rates were significantly high due to the COVID-19 pandemic and used it in a number of fraudulent claims that he filed on behalf of the three deceased family members and two living ones, officials said.

His fraudulent claims totaled $72,028. He also allegedly encouraged at least five other people — who are also charged with filing fraudulent unemployment claims — to commit fraud.

Those five — Otis Paramore, Christina DeBiase, Florida DeBiase, Camie DeMace and Bobby Wong — allegedly collected about $108,567 in unemployment compensation fraud that Tuoczi advocated for, officials said.

Paramore, DeMace and both DeBiases have been charged and have cases pending in New Britain court, while Wong is wanted on an outstanding warrant, the Division of Criminal Justice said.

Turoczi was arrested as a result of an investigation by the Statewide Prosecution Bureau, Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit, in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney, following a complaint by the Connecticut Department of Labor.

He is charged with five counts of felony unemployment compensation fraud, five counts of first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community, three counts of second-degree attempted larceny by defrauding a public community, two counts of first-degree identity theft, two counts of second-degree identity theft, three counts of third-degree identity theft and three counts of misdemeanor unemployment compensation fraud, officials said.

First-degree larceny charges carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, the DCJ said. Felony unemployment compensation fraud charges have a maximum sentence of five years, and second-degree attempted larceny charges have a maximum of 10 years.

In addition to the charges in this case, Turoczi is currently facing charges in 15 different cases in 10 of the state’s 13 judicial districts. Turoczi has an extensive criminal record that includes convictions for other incidents of larceny and identity theft along with narcotics crimes and violating probation. His bonds in those cases total over $270,000, officials said.

After he failed to appear in court Wednesday, Judge Tammy D. Geathers ordered that he be rearrested and set another $35,000 bond, officials said.