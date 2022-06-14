Officials: Daytona truck meet crowds were smaller, new law may have helped

DAYTONA BEACH — Law enforcement officials say a new state law empowering police to double fines and impound vehicles within a designated special-events zone may have contributed to a smaller turnout for this weekend's Florida Truck Meet.

Afternoon thunderstorms may have also helped keep the crowds at bay, officials said.

Law enforcement agencies also reported a drop in the number of citations issued, except for a slight uptick in Daytona Beach Shores.

"The crowd for the truck meet was smaller this year, and public safety officials believe Saturday evening’s stormy weather helped keep the numbers down," said city of Daytona Beach Shores Spokeswoman Cindi Lane.

Truck crowd 'wasn't as significant'

After eight raucous years in Daytona Beach, organizers of the Daytona Truck Meet moved their annual event to South Florida earlier this year and changed its name to the Florida Truck Meet. The event was scheduled for this weekend in Homestead.

Some truckers however, vowed to return to Daytona Beach. The big crowds never materialized.

"It wasn't as significant as in years past," said Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Capt. Laura Warner.

Warner said trucks did show up on the beach but only kept to a small section of shoreline between International Speedway Boulevard and Browning Avenue.

"We issued several arrests for alcohol, some for noise, various traffic infraction citations, and a few trucks were towed from the beach," Warner said.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said Sunday afternoon he drove from Belair Plaza in Daytona Beach to Dunlawton Avenue in Daytona Beach Shores and did not encounter any traffic jams on Atlantic Avenue.

"The trucks did come into town but everything was moving along well," Young said. "It was nothing compared to last year's event."

Did new law help?

A "pop-up event" law passed by that went into effect May 26 gave law enforcement the power to create these special-event zones that allows for enhanced penalties for violations

Las week, Young, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety Director Stephan Dembinsky, and Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Director Andrew Etheridge announced they would enforce a special-events zone where traffic violations could result in vehicles being towed and fines doubled.

By the numbers

In Daytona Beach Shores, police issued 688 traffic citations through early Sunday and towed 46 trucks during the three-day event. Police also made 29 misdemeanor arrests and six felony arrests, with charges including carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, narcotics violations and open warrants, Lane said. Do we have up-to-date numbers?

Lane said that during last year's event, Daytona Beach Shores tallied 661 traffic citations, worked four vehicle crashes, and made two misdemeanor arrests, and three felony arrests.

Two traffic accidents were also reported in Daytona Beach Shores, Lane said.

Volusia County corrections even set up a temporary jail at the department to help process those arrested so officers could quickly return to patrol duties, Lane said.

She added that a total of 35 people were processed at the makeshift jail and then taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Lane attributed the increased number of citations issued this year to the help of Volusia County corrections officials handling arrest cases at the makeshift jail, keeping patrol officers out on the street.

On the beaches, On the beaches, 106 traffic stops were made during the weekend, with 41 citations issued, six of which were criminal citations, said Ocean Rescue Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs.

The tally also included wo trucks towed from the beach, 19 parking tickets and 30 arrests. Beach officials also worked 44 alcohol violations and 13 noise complaints, Malphurs said.

In 2021, beach officers made 180 traffic stops, handled 78 noise complaints, 115 alcohol violations, 46 county ordinance violations and issued 78 parking tickets.

Meanwhile, Daytona Beach Police patrolling the special-events zone on Atlantic Avenue issued 778 citations, towed 13 trucks, made eight misdemeanor arrests and four felony DUI arrests.

In 2021, Daytona Beach Police wrote 940 citations, towed 25 vehicles, made 35 misdemeanor arrests and 12 felony arrests. The 2021 event was also marred by a shooting officials said may have been sparked by a road rage incident connected to traffic congestion caused by the truck event.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office statistics were not available on Monday.

