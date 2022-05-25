Officials on deadly school shooting in Texas
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children. The gunman is dead according to police. (May 24)
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children. The gunman is dead according to police. (May 24)
UVALDE, Texas (Reuters) -A teenage gunman opened fire in a south Texas elementary school on Tuesday, killing at least 18 children and one adult, before he was also killed, officials said, the latest mass murder as the United States is gripped by an epidemic gun violence. Governor Greg Abbott said the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was apparently killed by police officers responding to the scene, and that two officers were struck by gunfire, though the governor said their injuries were not serious. The confusion of the moment saw the accounts of the death toll vary until the state attorney general's office in an official statement put the tally of lives lost at 18 children and two adults, including the shooter.
Texas DPS/InstagramUVALDE, Texas—The 18-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing 18 kids and at least two adults, bought two assault rifles on his birthday and appeared to send some ominous Instagram messages just hours before the massacre.Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother, then crashed his car near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde at about 11:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Police pursued him as he ran into the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, Texas offi
STORY: A gunman opened fire at an elementary school in South Texas on Tuesday, killing 14 students and one teacher, before the suspect himself died, Abbott told reporters.Abbott said the gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, apparently was killed by police officers responding to the scene, and that two of those officers were struck by gunfire, though the governor said their injuries were not serious.Authorities said the suspect acted alone."What are we doing? There were more mass shootings than days in the year. Our kids are living in fear every single time they set foot in a classroom because they think they're going to be next. What are we doing? Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate?" Murphy asked on the Senate floor.Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School marks the deadliest shooting at an elementary school since the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, the state Murphy represents.
Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that 14 students and one teacher are dead after an elementary school shooting. Abbott said authorities killed the gunman. Abbott said the 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School after abandoning his vehicle with a handgun and possibly a rifle
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at least 14 students and one teacher were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde on Tuesday.
The children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, were two days away from their summer break when Tuesday's massacre unfolded. They had visited the zoo and participated in a gifted-and-talented showcase, recent posts on the school's Facebook page showed. School administrators asked parents to stay away.
Rep. Ruben Gallego hurled profanity at Sen. Ted Cruz over worries that Democrats and the media would seek to curb gun rights after a shooting.
An active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, the school district said in a statement on Twitter.
Heartbreak, shock and grief outside Robb Elementary School, where Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed an 18-year-old is suspected to have killed children and adults
The Republican governor methodically dismantled Trump-endorsed David Perdue's political operation, dealing the former president a big political loss.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said 14 students and one teacher were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School.
“They won’t vote on it because they want to hold onto their own power. It’s pathetic. I’ve had enough.”
Ahead of Game 4 of the 2022 Western Conference Finals, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr addresses the media after a deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
The deadly officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by state officials.
Don't miss out on these major markdowns including LG smart TVs, Apple products, Acer and HP laptops, Bose headphones and more.
via Facebook A church pastor in Indiana publicly confessed to his congregation this week that he’d committed “adultery” two decades ago—but he was quickly called out by a woman who took the stage to say she had only been 16 when he preyed on her.The public confrontation that played out Sunday at the New Life Christian Church and World Outreach in Warsaw has now sparked an investigation by local prosecutors in Kosciusko County, according to local reports.Video of the incident shot by an attendee
Kellyanne Conway says her marriage to George Conway “may not survive” her husband’s harsh criticism of her old boss, former President Donald Trump.
In a major blow to Donald Trump’s reputation as the Republican kingmaker, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp trounced former Sen. David Perdue in the GOP primary for governor.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden asked Americans to stand up to the gun lobby and pressure members of Congress to pass sensible gun laws after the killing of at least 18 children and an adult in a Texas school shooting on Tuesday. Authorities said an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at an elementary school in south Texas, about 80 miles (130 km) west of San Antonio before he apparently was killed by police officers. "I hoped when I became president I would not have to do this, again," a visibly shaken Biden said, decrying the death of "beautiful, innocent" second, third and fourth graders in "another massacre."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back Tuesday on the decision by San Francisco's conservative Catholic archbishop to deny her Communion over her support of abortion rights, saying she respects that people have opposing views but not when they impose them on others. Pelosi made her comments on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” In a letter last week to Pelosi, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said he would refuse her Communion after she vowed to codify into law the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion.