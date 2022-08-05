Officials: Deaths of Woman, two children in N.H. ruled homicides

The deaths of a woman and her two sons have been ruled homicides by New Hampshire’s Chief Medical Examiner, according to a release issued by the N.H. Attorney General’s office, Thursday evening.

Officials were called to a home on Wethersfield Drive in Northfield, N.H., shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, after receiving a 911 call for service. Once on scene, officers located the bodies of Kassandra Sweeney, age 25, and her two sons Benjamin Sweeney, age 4, and Mason Sweeney, age 1.

“[T]he cause of Ms. Sweeney’s death was a single gunshot wound, and the manner of her death was homicide,” according to the release issued by the Attorney General. Both Benjamin and Mason also died from single gunshot wounds, and both of their deaths have been determined to be homicides by the Medical Examiner, the release continued.

“At this point in the investigation, investigators have identified all involved parties and there is no threat to the general public,” according to the Attorney General.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing at this time.

