Officials dedicate artwork at Lake County Administration Center

Oct. 6—Lake County commissioners John Hamercheck, John Plecnik, and Richard Regovich recently joined former Commissioners Kevin Malecek, Dan Troy (currently serving as state representative of District 23), and Ron Young to dedicate a new artwork project in the lobby of the Lake County Administration Center.

The project, estimated at "$45,000-plus," includes a large-scale 3D map of the county and a digital information directory kiosk containing information about county officials and various facts about the county's 23 communities.

The board also unveiled an additional building plaque recognizing all commissioners who had a role in the center, budgeted at about $29 million.

"This building would not be possible without (County Administrator) Jason Boyd, (Finance Director) Mike Matas, (Director of Operations for the Department of Utilities) Gary Fedak and many others," Hamercheck said. "Their efforts were exceptional."

Located at 105 Main St. in downtown Painesville, the center, officials said, serves as the driver to centralize county government, and in creating a more efficient and cost-effective model for residents and political subdivisions.

The center officially opened in October 2019 and houses the offices of the commissioners, the Lake County Elections Board and the Department of Utilities, among others.

"The map celebrates our diversity and everything in between," Plecnik said. "We also remember and recognize all of the folks who came together to make this building a reality. It took many boards, from the first plan to the completed building, which will serve our neighbors, friends and all of Lake County for generations to come."

Added Regovich, "It takes a great deal of effort and time to bring a project of this magnitude to completion and we are so incredibly fortunate to have a staff here and throughout the county that cares about what the county is doing....I am proud to be part of that group, now, and I am proud to be serving the county after some great people."

The Lake County Administration Center was designed by the Painesville-based engineering and architectural firm Burgess and Niple and constructed by the Cleveland-based division of the Albert M. Higley Co.