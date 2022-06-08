Officials detain armed man outside Kavanaugh’s home

Caroline Vakil
Police arrested a man early Wednesday morning close to the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh after he was found armed and allegedly threatening the Supreme Court official, a spokesperson for the high court confirmed.

“At approximately 1:50 a.m. today, a man was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s residence. The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh. He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District,” Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said.

The Washington Post was the first to report the arrest.

