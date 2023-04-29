Officials discuss blood analyzed on Abrams' evidence

Apr. 29—PLATTSBURGH — Blood was detected on several pieces of evidence involved in the murder trial of Vincent Abrams, a forensic scientist testified Friday.

Abrams is being charged in the murder of Melissa Myers, 40, on June 4, 2022. Myers was found dead in her apartment at 97 Boynton Ave. in the City of Plattsburgh from stab wounds in her neck.

The trial has been ongoing the past week in Clinton County Court before Judge William Favreau.

CLOTHING, OTHER EVIDENCE

The pieces of evidence — a pair of cargo pants with a piece of debris, a pair of shorts with a belt and a hooded flannel shirt retrieved from 6483 State Route 22 in Beekmantown — were all analyzed at the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center in Albany and were determined presumptive positive for blood, Richard Brunt, who is a forensic scientist at the lab, said Friday.

A T-shirt and a pair of scissors, also recovered from that same location, did not have blood on them, Brunt said.

When asked by defense attorney Greg LaDuke who the T-shirt belonged to, Brunt said that was unclear as the report only listed that they were retrieved from 6483 State Route 22.

In a video presented in court by the prosecution early Friday, Abrams was seen with Myers in a local store on June 3, 2022. In the video, Abrams appeared to be wearing a flannel shirt. In earlier testimony this week, Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie had also mentioned Abrams to be wearing a flannel shirt hours before the murder occurred.

SWABBED AND ANALYZED

Kimberly Stoddard, who works at the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center as a forensic serologist, also testified that four pieces of evidence tied to the case — Myers' Michael Kors purse, one knife with a bent handle, one knife with a serrated blade and a crack pipe — were swabbed and analyzed for blood.

Various parts of the purse were positive for blood, as was the blade of the knife with a bent handle and the serrated blade of the other knife found, Stoddard said. The crack pipe was not positive for blood nor were the handles of the two knives, she added.

The purse, knives and crack pipe had all been found together by Plattsburgh City Police Department detectives behind Lucenda Storage on Sailly Avenue days after the murder occurred last June.

Sara Donahue, a forensic scientist who does DNA analysis at the New York State Police Forensics Investigation Center as well, had been tasked with performing a DNA analysis on Myers' Michael Kors purse, the two knives and crack pipe last June.

Several swabs taken during the analysis of the purse matched Myers' DNA. Other areas of the purse indicated there was a second "donor" but more genetic information would be needed to determine who it was, Donahue said. Though, through further analysis, they were able to determine the second donor was a male, she said.

ABRAMS DNA

Donahue had been provided a swab of a Pepsi bottle that had Abrams DNA on it to compare to the DNA found on the evidence, she said.

But due to it being an "insufficient amount of DNA," she could not determine if it matched the DNA found on the purse and knives, she said.

However, the swabs of the mouthpiece of the crack pipe and the stem of the crack pipe did match Abrams' DNA from the Pepsi bottle, Donahue said as she presented her findings to the jury.

State Police Forensic Investigator Samantha Loucks also testified that blood found in several spots inside 97 Boynton Ave. had Myers' DNA in it, but there was no profile of Abrams' DNA.

The trial will resume Monday morning.

