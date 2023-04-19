Officials discuss drug overdoses, crimes

Apr. 19—Fentanyl has become the primary drug for some addicts, with them seeking out the dangerous opioid instead of prescription opioids, officials with local law enforcement agencies told members of the Alliance for a Drug-Free Owensboro & Daviess County on Tuesday afternoon.

Alliance members heard from Lt. Col. J.D. Winkler, deputy chief of the Owensboro Police Department, and Sgt. Fred Coomes, head of the drug investigation unit at the Daviess County Sheriff's Office.

"I started on Jan. 1, and I think I have already been in charge of two overdose deaths, and that's just me," Coomes said.

Coomes told alliance members he is investigating a case reported earlier this month, where five people overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine. All five victims survived, although one had a life-threatening overdose.

"It could very easily have been five kids that passed away," Coomes said.

Law enforcement officials have said previously that fentanyl can be used to lace other drugs, such as cocaine, or molded to look like prescription pills.

"I have been telling people, if they are using drugs, they should expect its laced with fentanyl," said RonSonlyn Clark, the alliance steering committee chairwoman and addiction recovery program coordinator at Boulware Mission.

Attitudes toward fentanyl have changed among people with substance abuse, Winkler said.

"There was a time when meth addicts were afraid of fentanyl, and that's starting to change," he said.

Likewise, people who used to seek out prescription opioids are now seeking fentanyl, Winkler said.

He said OPD detectives work to trace the source of the drugs, rather than investigating the victim of the overdose.

"Law enforcement is not the answer to addiction," Winkler said. "I know our goal, our focus is on the highest level of traffickers we can get."

The sheriff's office has opened a number of drug investigations in the first three months of the year, including several involving fentanyl, Coomes said.

Methamphetamine is still the major illegal drug in the county, Winkler said. All of the meth found in the county is brought in through drug cartels stationed in Mexico.

"There aren't meth labs anymore," Coomes said, it is "all straight from the cartels."

Drugs are the cause of the majority of crimes, with Winkler saying more than 95% of crimes are drug-related.

In other business Tuesday, steering committee members discussed how the community use opioid settlement funds the city and county will receive for the next 15 years. The money comes from a settlement between states and the makers of prescription opioids.

The committee is considering hiring a consultant to help write a strategic plan for drug treatment and prevention. The committee is also looking for ways to increase access to prevention and drug treatment, as well as access to resources for people in treatment, such as housing.

Committee member Wanda Figueroa, president and CEO of RiverValley Behavoral Health, said elected officials were interviewed.

"What we observed in the interviews is an increased need for services in the community," while officials lacked information on what services were available, Figueroa said.