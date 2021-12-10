Officials: DNA evidence links Lehigh Acres man to violent Golden Gate burglary, beatings

DNA evidence helped detectives arrest a Lehigh Acres man for his believed role in a violent home invasion robbery in Collier County last year, officials announced Friday.

Detectives arrested Andres Tremols-Tapanes, 34, in a 2020 Golden Gate home invasion that ended in three victims bound, beaten, and robbed at gunpoint by two men wearing masks, Collier County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Tremols-Tapanes and another man entered a residence on 11th Avenue Southwest on Nov. 21, 2020, to steal cash from a safe while two residents were inside the home.

The men beat and bound a third victim sitting in a vehicle outside. The robbers then fled in the victim’s vehicle, according to the press release.

Mystery solved: 19-year Collier County mystery solved as drowned man's fingerprints match

Cold case thaws: 40-year-old cold case thaws with identification of body found in Immokalee, sheriff reports

DNA assists: Even after identification, mystery cloaks deceased hiker known as 'Mostly Harmless'

A black glove recovered at the scene had DNA matched to Tremols-Tapanes, and one of the victims identified him from a photo lineup.

On Thursday, U.S. Marshals located Tremols-Tapanes in Lee County, where Collier detectives interviewed him and took him into custody on the Collier warrant.

He was booked into the Lee County jail where he was awaiting transfer to the Collier jail.

The investigation remains active as detectives continue to try to identify the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-253-9300, or to remain anonymous call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: DNA evidence links Lehigh Acres man to violent Golden Gate robbery