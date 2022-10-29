Officials: 100 injured after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. South Korean officials say dozens of people were in cardiac arrest after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital Seoul. (Lee Ji-eun/Yonhap via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM
·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — About 100 people were injured and an unspecified number were feared dead after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital Seoul, South Korean officials said.

Choi Cheon-sik, an official from the National Fire Agency, said around 100 people were reported as injured during the crowd surge Saturday night in the Itaewon leisure district and around 50 were being treated for cardiac arrest as of early Sunday.

Choi said it was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.

He said more than 400 emergency workers and 140 vehicles from around the nation, including all available personnel in Seoul, were deployed to the streets to treat the injured.

Officials didn’t immediately release a death toll, as they usually don't until the deaths are confirmed at hospitals. The National Fire Agency separately said in a statement that officials were still trying to determine the exact number of emergency patients.

TV footage and photos from the scene showed ambulance vehicles lined up in streets amid a heavy police presence and emergency workers moving the injured in stretchers. Emergency workers and pedestrians were also seen performing CPR on people lying in the streets. Multiple people, apparently among those injured, were seen covered in yellow blankets.

Police also confirmed that dozens of people were being given CPR on Itaewon streets while many others have been taken to nearby hospitals.

A local police officer said he was also informed that a stampede occurred on Itaewon’s streets where a crowd of people gathered for Halloween festivities. The officer requested anonymity, saying the details of the incident was still under investigation.

Some local media reports earlier said the crush happened after a large number of people rushed to an Itaewon bar after hearing an unidentified celebrity visited there.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling for officials to ensure swift treatment for those injured and review the safety of the festivity sites. He also instructed the Health Ministry to swiftly deploy disaster medical assistance teams and secure beds in nearby hospital to treat the injured.

Local media said around 100,000 people flocked to Itaewon streets for the Halloween festivities, which were the biggest in years following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in recent months.

Recommended Stories

  • Johannesburg LGBT+ Pride marches on despite U.S. terrorism warning

    Thousands of people took part in Johannesburg's first LGBT+ Pride march since the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday despite U.S. warnings of a possible terrorist attack in the area. Marchers sang, cheered and waved flags in Pride colours amid a heavy police presence. On Wednesday, the U.S. government said it had received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people on Saturday in Sandton, the area of Johannesburg where the march took place.

  • Tunisia to start difficult economic reforms soon - central bank governor

    Tunisia will soon enact difficult economic reforms that have been delayed for years, the central bank governor said on Saturday, adding that financial authorities were trying to keep the dinar currency stable. Tunisia this month reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $1.9 billion rescue package that could be finalised in December. Tunisia has been in need of international help for months as it grapples with a crisis in public finances that has raised fears it may default on debt and has contributed to shortages of food and fuel.

  • South Africa's new Zulu king officially recognised by government

    Misuzulu, who has promised to unite his nation and protect tradition, was officially recognised as the AmaZulu King by the South African government on Saturday in the first Zulu coronation since 1971. The official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa puts an end to lengthy legal wrangling that mired his succession to the throne -- a battle that has played out in public and the courts. Misuzulu kaZwelithini, 48, was crowned the king of South Africa's largest ethnic group in a customary celebration in August but required recognition from Ramaphosa to fully access government resources and support.

  • A Miami Beach condo building is evacuated near the site of last year’s deadly condo collapse

    An evacuation order has abruptly forced out residents of a 14-story oceanfront building on the same avenue where a condominium collapse killed nearly 100 people last year.

  • Jeff Bezos said ‘batten down the hatches’ just before Amazon’s brutal earnings led BofA to argue ‘the recession may be here already’

    Amazon's earnings misfire shows a "consumer recession" in already underway, Bank of America analysts said in a Friday research note.

  • Assailant at House Speaker's home reportedly yelled "Where is Nancy?"

    Police say the break-in at the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in which her husband was brutally assaulted, was not a random act. A CBS News review of suspected social media posts by the man arrested show him spreading conspiracy theories about Holocaust denial, pedophiles in the government, and claims that Democratic officials run child sex rings. Correspondent Christina Ruffini reports the latest.

  • Ex-officer convicted in fatal shooting out of Nashville jail

    A white former Nashville police officer who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a Black man from behind as the man was fleeing on foot has been released from jail, his attorney confirmed Thursday. Last July, Delke pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick as part of an agreement with prosecutors and received a three-year sentence.

  • An 'Army' of Volunteer Sleuths Are Out Hunting for Your Stolen Car

    PORTLAND, Ore. — At the end of a quiet residential street in north Portland, Oregon, Titan Crawford took a calming drag off his cigarette and then shuffled past the gutted shell of a stolen Nissan pickup truck and into the patch of woodlands beyond. A little ways in, there was a Mazda sedan, flipped upside down. He passed a Cadillac Escalade, its rainbow bumper sticker one of the few features that remained intact. In the bushes nearby, there was a boat filled with furniture, tires and shoes. Cra

  • Ocasio-Cortez slams McCarthy for saying ‘nothing’ following Paul Pelosi’s attack

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Saturday hit House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) over his silence following an attack carried out on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Fransisco home. “Last year, a GOP Congressman shared a depiction of himself killing me. When the House rose to censure, @GOPLeader defended him,”…

  • Halloween-themed March of the Mummies seeks childcare reform

    Protesters in Halloween costumes marched in cities around Britain on Saturday to demand more affordable child care. The March of the Mummies was called to demand reforms to U.K. rules on childcare, parental leave and flexible working that organizers say keep many parents – mostly mothers – from returning to the workforce. Britain has the among the highest childcare costs among 38 developed countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

  • Why retirement calculators fail the people who need them most — and what to do about it

    Retirement calculators tend to favor investors with more financial knowledge. A different solution is needed for everyone else.

  • 10 Years Later: Shocking Images From the Aftermath of Hurricane Sandy

    Ten years ago, Hurricane Sandy barreled through the Caribbean and then up the Eastern seaboard, bringing floods and storm surges that destroyed homes and critical infrastructure. It was one of the most destructive storms in U.S. history, costing the country more than $81 billion, according to NOAA.

  • Dancer in Weinstein film testifies he sexually assaulted her

    A dancer in a film produced by Harvey Weinstein testified Thursday that she was “freaked out” after meeting the movie mogul on the Puerto Rican set but the presence and reassurance of his assistant convinced her it was OK to go with him to his hotel, where she was later sexually assaulted. The woman, who went by her first name and last initial Ashley M. at the Los Angeles trial where Weinstein is charged with rape and sexual assault, said she was a 22-year-old in 2003 when she was acting as a dancing double for one of the stars of “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights," a film produced by Weinstein's company Miramax.

  • Will the stock market be higher in 12 months? Here are the odds.

    Odds are good the stock market will be higher in 12 months’ time. To calculate these odds, I focused on the stock market’s inflation-adjusted total return since 1871, courtesy of data compiled by Yale University’s Robert Shiller.

  • NC State pulls out 22-21 thriller over Virginia Tech. Closer look at how Pack did it.

    NC State, led by freshman QB MJ Morris, scored 19 unanswered points after falling behind 21-3 with 4:02 left in the third quarter. Here’s a closer look at how the Pack rallied for its second consecutive comeback win at Carter-Finley.

  • As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist

    Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020. The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as the same amount of heroin. The drug that killed her daughter was rare a decade ago, but fentanyl and other lab-produced synthetic opioids now are driving an overdose crisis deadlier than any the U.S. has ever seen.

  • Ahead of harsh winter, tourism roars back in Mediterranean

    When Stelios Zompanakis quit his job at Greece’s central bank to try his luck at boat racing, friends and family pleaded with him to reconsider. Weeklong holiday trips on his yacht around some of the lesser-known Greek islands — Milos, Sifnos, Serifos, Kythnos and many others — were booked up through October. “The demand is insane,” said Zompanakis, who recently paced barefoot around the teak-paneled deck to adjust the sail and check instrument panels as the boat swung past the ancient Temple of Poseidon, on a clifftop south of Athens.

  • 'No room for old dreams', German president says of Russia ties

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused an "epochal break" in Germany's ties with Moscow and the war has shattered former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev's dream of a "common European home", President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday. Steinmeier, who hails from a wing of Germany's Social Democrats that long argued for closer economic ties to Moscow, said Russia's invasion of Ukraine had brought a change in era.

  • Paraguay opens probe after airplane nose shattered during storm

    Paraguay's aviation authority said on Thursday it had opened an investigation after a LATAM Airline plane's nose was destroyed during a severe storm that forced it to make an emergency landing. Flight LA1325, operated by LATAM Airlines Paraguay, had been caught in severe weather while flying to Asunción from Santiago de Chile late on Wednesday. The tip of the plane's nose was shattered and the windshield had small cracks, the head of Paraguay's National Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DINAC), Félix Kanasawa, told local radio.

  • Andy Serkis teases details about his new Andor character Kino Loy

    Actor who portrayed the Supreme Leader Snoke in the ‘Star Wars’ sequels has returned to the universe in the Disney Plus spin-off