Officials: Elementary teacher solicited sex with 2-year-old

This photo provided by Palm Beach County shows Xavier Donte Alexander. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that Alexander was arrested Thursday, April 1, 2021, on felony charges of soliciting sex with a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex. Alexander is a fourth grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens and also advertised as a babysitter on various websites. (Palm Beach County via AP) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. _ A Florida elementary school teacher is facing charges alleging he solicited online to have sex with a 2-year-old and traveled to meet the child. The sheriff's office did not release further information about the allegations. It customarily waits for the county court clerk to post the arresting deputy's report online, which happens after the defendant's initial court appearance. Alexander, who was being held without bond, was scheduled to appear later Friday.
·1 min read

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida elementary school teacher is facing charges alleging he solicited online to have sex with a 2-year-old and traveled to meet the child.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Xavier Donte Alexander, 28, was arrested Thursday on felony charges of soliciting sex with a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex. Alexander is a fourth grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens and also advertised as a babysitter on various websites.

The sheriff's office and court clerk did not immediately release further information about the allegations. Alexander was ordered held on $1 million bond at court hearing Friday. He is being represented by the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office, which did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The Palm Beach County School District issued a statement saying it is “shocked and appalled” by the accusations and that it is cooperating with law enforcement. The district said Alexander has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation and that none of Alexander's alleged crimes occurred at school. It said it notified parents and families are being offered support services.

If convicted of both charges, Alexander could get 20 years in prison.

__

An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that bond was set at $500,000.

Recommended Stories

  • Teacher designs 3D-printed bionic arm for struggling student

    This teacher borrowed his school’s 3D-printer to make a bionic arm for his student

  • Former teacher convicted of recording students undressing

    A former Florida teacher was convicted Thursday of secretly recording 124 students and an adult teacher undressing over a period of nearly two years. Mark William Ackett, 52, pleaded guilty in Hillsborough County Circuit Court to more than 300 counts of video voyeurism, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Ackett, who taught fashion design and coached girls track at Bloomingdale High School, quit shortly after his 2018 arrest.

  • Body matching description of missing Philip Mawer found in Mozambique after terror attack

    A body matching the description of a British man who went missing during the terrorist attack in Mozambique has been found, his family have said. Philip Mawer, a contractor for the Dubai-based firm RA International, was last seen on Friday afternoon as he joined a convoy of vehicles trying to break out of a days-long siege of a hotel in the town of Palma. "Although formal identification has yet to be completed, we have now been made aware that the body of a man matching Philip’s description has been found. We understand that a formal process of identification is necessary before we can know for sure whether the body is Philip’s,” his family said in a statement put out by RA. “It appears that Philip died while trying to escape from the siege by IS-linked insurgents of the Amarula Hotel near Palma.” “Philip was an ebullient, outgoing character who had something of the lovable rogue about him. He had a wonderful sense of humour and could be relied on to find a humorous take on the most difficult of situations,” the family added. The Telegraph understands the body was spotted in a wrecked vehicle by helicopter pilots with the Dyck Advisory Group, a South African mercenary company hired by the Mozambican government to fight the insurgents, on Monday evening. The mercenaries were unable to recover the body but made a note of the location and returned the next day to cut it out of the vehicle and return it to Pemba, the regional capital. The body was then handed over to three men believed to be SAS soldiers dispatched by London to search for Mr Mawer. Islamist insurgents overran Palma on Wednesday afternoon, beheading locals and looting homes and shops. Mr Mawer worked as the Mozambique country manager for RA International, a Dubai-based firm that provided living quarters and other logistics for expatriate workers. He was an experienced operator in hostile environments and had previously worked in Somalia, Sierra Leone, Algeria, Afghanistan, and Yemen. He was in Palma to build camps for workers at a vast new natural gas reduction project, billed to become Africa’s largest, being built by the French firm Total. Mr Mawer was among around 190 locals and expatriates who took refuge in the compound of the Amarula hotel as the terrorists rampaged through the town on Wednesday.

  • Baltimore: How one of America's deadliest cities ended the war on drugs - with help from The Wire

    At one o’clock in the afternoon, DeAndre, a 32-year-old shop worker, ambled through a crowded Lexington market smoking weed he’d just bought from a dealer around the corner. A police car stopped at the traffic lights as he posed for photos, joint in hand, Nike T-shirt emblazoned with “Just Do it” in green letters. And then the officers drove on.

  • Middle School Teachers Suspended Over 'Derogatory' Test Question Against Chinese Culture

    Three middle school teachers with the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District (CFBISD) in Texas have been put on administrative leave pending investigation on a test question that encouraged racial stereotypes about Chinese culture. Joy Lim, a 2018 Carrollton Creekview High School graduate, shared the question on Twitter Tuesday, which she says had appeared on her sixth-grade sister's social studies quiz. "This is ridiculous," Lim wrote.

  • Florida fourth grade teacher charged with soliciting a 2-year-old, detectives say

    A Palm Beach County elementary teacher has been charged with soliciting a two-year-old child. Detectives believe more children could have fell victim.

  • Teacher goes on racist rant, not realizing Zoom was on, mother of Black child says

    The family has filed a legal claim, and the California school district confirmed that the teacher has resigned.

  • Mom killed 6-year-old with cocaine, other drugs for insurance money, Texas police say

    A Texas mom is charged with capital murder in the death of her 6-year-old son.

  • Latino Activists Protest Renaming Illinois School after Barack and Michelle Obama

    Latino activists are pushing to keep former president Barack Obama’s name off a school building in Illinois over his broken promises on immigration as the Waukegan Board of Education looks to rename two of its schools, Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Daniel Webster Middle School. The board formed renaming committees for the schools named after Jefferson, who owned slaves, and Webster, who supported slavery. The committees, comprised of community, students, and staff, proposed that Barack Obama and the former first lady, Michelle Obama, be added to a final list of new names being considered for Thomas Jefferson Middle School. District 60 school-board member Edgar Castellanos, who came to the U.S. undocumented as a child, said he would “not be part of renaming a school after someone who did not and does not represent the undocumented community,” according to ABC 7 Chicago. Activist Julie Contreras, who works with a group that operates shelters for undocumented children at the southern border, is organizing protests against naming the school for the former president and first lady, saying President Obama did not follow through on his vows to help the immigrant community. “From the time Barack Obama became president until 2017 when he left, he today is still the highest-ranking president with deportations in our nation,” Contreras said, according to ABC 7. “We feel that Barack Obama did disservice to us. He denied us, and he didn’t stop the deportations, the way he promised.” “If you’re removing the name of Thomas Jefferson — one oppressor — the name of Obama is another oppressor and our families do not want to see that name,” Contreras said. Latino community members protested outside the meeting’s doors on Tuesday. School-board president Brandon Ewing said that while he doesn’t personally object to the Obamas’ name being used he has “to be aware of the concerns.” According to the report, while a final decision on the name has not been made, others at the meeting supported another finalist in the running for renaming the school, the late congressman and civil-rights icon John Lewis.

  • Teen cheerleader's Snapchat brings Supreme Court clash over schools and free speech

    When 14-year-old Brandi Levy didn't make the varsity cut as a freshman cheerleader for the Mahanoy Golden Bears, she sounded off on social media, as teenagers are known to do. Levy's Snapchat post and the punishment that followed are now at the center of a major U.S. Supreme Court case that tests the boundaries of school discipline and the rights of students to free speech. "This is the first time that the U.S. Supreme Court is going to decide whether the rules that apply to kids when they're in school also apply to their speech when they are outside of school," said Sara Rose, an American Civil Liberties Union attorney defending Levy in the case.

  • A Miami Catholic school confronted racism after George Floyd died. Parents complained.

    In the wake of nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last summer, calls for racial equity led to changes in workplaces, neighborhoods and schools, including Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, an independent Catholic girls school in Miami’s Coconut Grove.

  • Michigan board censures GOP regent for 'witches' comment

    The University of Michigan's governing board on Friday censured a Republican regent who called the state's female Democratic leaders “witches” whom the GOP would prepare for a “burning at the stake” in the 2022 election. Ron Weiser, who chairs the state Republican Party, said he took “full responsibility” for his comments to activists but said he would not quit despite the board's call for his resignation. Weiser sparked outrage last month when he referred to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, state Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as “witches” multiple times.

  • Black man's death moves Georgia to end citizen's arrest law

    Georgia lawmakers gave final passage Wednesday to a bill to repeal the state's citizen's arrest law, acting little more than a year after the fatal shooting of a Black man pursued by white men who said they suspected him of a crime. The state House voted 169-0 to approve Senate changes to House Bill 479, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his expected signature. The legislation was one of the top legislative priorities this session in the aftermath of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

  • Here’s why ‘surprise’ J&J vaccine sites are popping up in Florida neighborhoods

    Buses stocked with hundreds of Johnson & Johnson vaccines are setting up at pop-up sites across Florida. But you likely won’t hear about them in a formal announcement.

  • 'Mommy, I Have Bad News': For Child Migrants, Mexico Can Be the End of the Road

    CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico — The children tumbled out of a white van, dazed and tired, rubbing sleep from their eyes. They had been on their way north, traveling without their parents, hoping to cross the border into the United States. They never made it. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Detained by Mexican immigration officers, they were brought to a shelter for unaccompanied minors in Ciudad Juárez, marched in single file and lined up against a wall for processing. For them, this facility about 1 mile from the border is the closest they will get to the United States. “‘Mommy, I have bad news for you,’” one of the girls at the shelter, Elizabeth, 13, from Honduras, recalled telling her mother on the phone. “‘Don’t cry, but Mexican immigration caught me.’” The children are part of a growing wave of migrants hoping to find a way into the United States. If they make it across the border, they can try to present their case to U.S. authorities, go to school and one day find work and help relatives back home. Some can reunite with parents waiting there. But for those caught before crossing the border, the long road north ends in Mexico. If they are from elsewhere in the country, as a growing number are because of the economic toll of the pandemic, they can be picked up by a relative and taken home. But most of them are from Central America, propelled north by a life made unsustainable by poverty, violence, natural disasters and the pandemic, and encouraged by the Biden administration’s promise to take a more generous approach to immigration. They will wait in shelters in Mexico, often for months, for arrangements to be made. Then, they will be deported. The journey north is not an easy one and the children who brave it have to grow up fast. At the shelter, most of them are teenagers, but some are as young as 5. Traveling alone, without parents — in groups of children, or with a relative or a family friend — they may run into criminal networks that often take advantage of migrants, and into border officers determined to stop them. But they keep trying, by the thousands. “There is a big flow, for economic reasons, and it will not stop until people’s lives in these countries improve,” said José Alfredo Villa, director of the Nohemí Álvarez Quillay shelter for unaccompanied minors in Ciudad Juárez. In 2018, 1,318 children were admitted into shelters for unaccompanied minors in Ciudad Juárez, local authorities said. By 2019, the number of admissions had grown to 1,510 children, though it dipped to 928 last year because of the pandemic. But in the first 2 1/2 months of this year, the number has soared to 572 — a rate that, if kept up for the rest of the year, would far surpass 2019, the highest year on record. When children enter the shelter, their schooling stops, the staff unable to provide classes for so many children coming from different countries and different educational backgrounds. Instead, the children fill their days with art classes, where they often draw or paint photos of their home countries. They watch television, play in the courtyard or complete chores to help the shelter run, like laundry. The scene in Ciudad Juárez, across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas, tells only one part of a larger story that is playing out all along the border’s nearly 2,000 miles. Elizabeth, the 13-year-old from Villanueva, Honduras, said that when Mexican authorities detained her in early March, she thought of her mother in Maryland and how disappointed she would be. When she called from the shelter, her mother was ecstatic at first, thinking she had crossed, Elizabeth said; then, on hearing the news, her mother burst into tears. “I told her not to cry,” Elizabeth said. “We would see each other again.” The New York Times agreed to use the middle names of all unaccompanied minors interviewed to protect their identities. Their family circumstances and the outlines of their cases were confirmed by caseworkers at the shelter who are in touch with their relatives and with authorities in their countries to arrange for their deportation. If Elizabeth had made it across the river into Texas, her life would be different now. Even if apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, she would have been released to her mother and given a court date to present her asylum case. The success of her asylum application would not be a given. In 2019, 71% of all cases involving unaccompanied minors resulted in deportation orders. But many never turn up for their hearings; they dodge authorities and slip into the population, to live lives of evasion. For the majority of children in the shelter, being caught in Mexico means only one thing: deportation to their home country in Central America. About 460 children were deported from shelters in Juárez in the first three months of the year, according to Villa, the shelter director. And they often wait for months as Mexican officials routinely struggle to gain the cooperation of Central American countries to coordinate deportations, he said. Elizabeth has no idea who will take care of her if she is sent back to Honduras. Her father walked out on the family when she was born, she said, and the grandmother she lived with is dying. When Elizabeth’s mother left in 2017, it broke her, she said. The mother had taken out loans to support Elizabeth. When loan sharks came after the family seeking repayment, she went to the United States to look for work, Elizabeth said. “When my mother left, I felt my heart left, my soul,” she said, crying. Elizabeth’s mother landed a good job in landscaping in Maryland and wanted to spare her daughter the treacherous journey to the United States. But when the grandmother’s health left her unable to care for Elizabeth, it was the girl’s turn to say goodbye. Elizabeth said she doubted whether she would ever see her grandmother again. In early March, Elizabeth made it to the Rio Grande, on Mexico’s northern border. She began wading toward Texas when local authorities caught her and pulled her out of the water. Mexican immigration officials dropped her off at the Nohemí Álvarez Quillay shelter, which is named after an Ecuadorean girl who died by suicide at another shelter in Juárez in 2014 after being detained. She was 12, and on her way to reunite with parents who had lived in New York City since she was a toddler. In mid-March, two weeks after her arrival, Elizabeth celebrated her 13th birthday at the shelter. As shelter staff cut the cake for Elizabeth — the children are prohibited from handling sharp objects — three more children were dropped off by immigration authorities, just hours after the eight who had arrived that morning. They watched cartoons as they waited for shelter officials to register them. Elizabeth’s best friend since she arrived, Yuliana, 15, was by her side, apprehended by Mexican authorities in December when she tried to cross the border carrying her 2-year-old cousin and tugging on the hand of her 4-year-old cousin. Yuliana is from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, one of the most violence-wracked cities in the world. Both girls said they had seen a parent struggle to put food on the table before making the tough decision to migrate to the United States. And both felt that their failure to cross had upturned the tremendous expectations that had been placed on them: to reunite with a lonely parent, to work and to send money to family members left behind. For the girls, home is not a place — Honduras or the United States. Home is where their families are. That is where they want to be. “My dream is to get ahead and raise my family,” Yuliana said. “It is the first thing, to help my mother and my brothers. My family.” The day she left San Pedro Sula to join her father in Florida, she said, her mother made her promise one thing. “She asked me never to forget her,” Yuliana said. “And I answered that I could never, because I was leaving for her.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Lawyer: Sharon Osbourne's fight vs CBS over 'Talk' exit might pay off on 'strong incentive' to settle

    Sharon Osbourne is reportedly fighting for a multi-million dollar payout after exiting CBS' "The Talk"

  • Gaetz Scandal’s Mystery ‘Extortion’ Figure Was Obsessed With a Hostage

    Tom Williams/GettyBy Jeff SteinThe mystery man at the center of Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz’s allegations that he was the target of an extortion scheme to make sex trafficking charges go away is a former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer with business interests in the Middle East who has been obsessed for years with rescuing former FBI agent Robert Levinson from Iran.U.S. intelligence concluded years ago that Levinson, an FBI organized crime expert who disappeared in March 2007 during a covert CIA mission on Iran’s Kish Island, had died in custody, either in Iran or in the hands of Islamic militants. Levinson’s family accepted that finding last year.But Bob Kent, an Air Force “special tactics/intelligence officer” from 2000 to 2007, remained undeterred. He never believed Levinson was dead and in 2018 began assembling a network of Iranian exile sources in Iraq, where he’s been involved in the oil business, to gather information on Levinson’s whereabouts and medical condition. Kent had also been an intelligence contractor with the U.S. government in Afghanistan, according to his LinkedIn page.His sources had contacts inside Iran’s security organs, Kent told me three years ago when I was preparing a story for Newsweek on his and other private efforts to rescue Levinson. He showed me Interior Ministry and other security agency documents he’d obtained, which upon expert examination turned out to be a mix of clumsy fabrications and authentic papers of unconfirmed provenance. He now claims to have “proof of life” videos that the FBI says are “inconclusive.”Shady money treesBack in 2018, Kent and his associates told me that men “with CIA connections” had offered to pay his Iranian helpers $100,000 for a proof-of-life package, including fingerprints and a blood sample and what he and Kent’s associates claimed was a recent, 41-second video clip of Levinson. “Another $150,000” would be needed “for the rescue,” Kent told me. But just as he was preparing to leave for the Middle East on Dec. 10, 2018, with $250,000 cash in hand for payoffs, he said, the federal government short-circuited the caper over sanctions issues related to Iran.“I received a phone call informing me that the funding was withdrawn because the State Department and/or FBI threatened my sponsors” with prosecution, Kent told me.Three years later, according to reports this week, Kent went looking for funding for another Levinson rescue mission, this time from Matt Gaetz’s father, a wealthy Florida businessman. According to copies of messages obtained by the conservative Washington Examiner newspaper, Kent told Don Gaetz that he could make his son’s “future legal and political problems go away” if he backed a rescue plan that would end up wrapping his son in wreaths of glory. Kent allegedly told the elder Gaetz that he would give his congressman son “credit for the operation” and help arrange “a presidential pardon for unnamed legal issues” if he put up $25 million for the operation, according to the newspaper.Matt Gaetz, an ardent Trump Republican, is being investigated by the Justice Department over “whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him,” The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing three people briefed on the matter. The congressman has vehemently denied the accusation and said he’s been caught up in a $25 million shakedown for the Levinson rescue.Don Gaetz says he met on March 17 with Kent, who gave him a three-page document outlining the “Project Homecoming” rescue plan, according to the Examiner. Kent asked in the document that the $25 million “loan” be deposited in the trust account of the Beggs & Lane law firm, in the care of partner David L. McGee, a former federal prosecutor who has represented the Levinson family.Matt Gaetz went on TV Tuesday night to name McGee as part of the alleged “extortion” plot.McGee responded in The Daily Beast “that any claims that he or his law firm were involved in extortion are “completely, totally false,” adding, “This is a blatant attempt to distract from the fact that Matt Gaetz is apparently about to be indicted for sex trafficking underage girls.”Unlikely suspectKarl Milligan, a former senior intelligence detective with the Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland who has worked with McGee on the Levinson case as well as several other investigations, told SpyTalk the accusations against McGee didn’t make any sense.“We have worked on numerous international projects together and I’ve never seen him cross the line,” Milligan said of McGee in a phone interview.“David McGee is the most honest professional I’ve ever worked with. I would be shocked if the allegations are true.”SpyTalk reached out to Kent for comment Wednesday. He said he would not make any public comment on the allegations at the present time.Co-published with SpyTalk, where Jeff Stein leads an all-star team of veteran investigative reporters, writers, and subject-matter experts who will take you behind the scenes of the national security state. Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Real Housewives' star accused of wire fraud struggled to explain her job before arrest

    The Salt Lake City native frequently flaunts her wealth on social media and "Real Housewives."

  • Attorneys for Dylann Roof Set to Argue That a Racist Mass Murderer's Conviction and Death Sentence Should Be Overturned

    Listen: I have many issues with the death penalty and the way it’s practiced in the U.S., but that doesn’t change the fact that there are certain people whose executions I’m more than happy to advocate for.

  • Chanel, V Magazine Team Up for New Art Book

    Lily-Rose Depp, Jennie of Blackpink and Margot Robbie can be seen through the lens of photography duo Inez & Vinoodh.