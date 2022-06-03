UPDATE: Officials say escaped inmate dead

Jun. 3—Updated at 11 p.m. Thursday, June 2

The Leon County Sheriff's Department reports that Gonzalo Lopez is deceased. This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Law enforcement officers reportedly found the bodies of two adults and three children in Leon County where the convicted murderer escaped custody last month.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, while investigating leads inside the search perimeter, law enforcement agencies received a call from a person who had become concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative.

Lopez, 46, escaped from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport bus May 12 on State Highway 7 near Centerville after stabbing a correctional officer.

Lopez, from the Rio Grande Valley, is affiliated with the Mexican Mafia. He is 6 feet tall, weighs about 185 pounds and has tattoos on his back, abdomen and chest. He also has a burn scar on the right side of his neck. He has ties to the Rio Grande Valley area, including Weslaco and Mercedes. He also has ties to San Antonio.

In 1996, Lopez was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and was sentenced to eight years in a TDCJ prison. In 2006, he was convicted of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in Hidalgo County and was sentenced to life in prison. In 2007, Lopez was given a second life sentence after being convicted of attempted capital murder in Webb County.