Officials executing search warrant, discover drugs in residence on Park Avenue

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported executing a search warrant at 9:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Park Avenue, near Sacred Heart School. The special response team and detectives division were involved.

Authorities said drugs and drug paraphernalia were located inside the residence. A Coshocton man was taken into custody and is being held at the Coshocton Justice Center. His name is being withheld pending the filing of formal charges. The Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office is exploring charges.

