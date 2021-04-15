Officials: Extensive investigation led to arrest of man thinking he met 15-year-old boy for sex in Hamilton

Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·1 min read

Apr. 15—A 41-year-old Goshen man was arrested in Hamilton Tuesday afternoon after allegedly soliciting what he thought a teen boy for sex acts. He found deputies waiting, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

An undercover female detective posing online as a 15-year-old boy was solicited for sexual acts from a man later identified as Ronald Holland. Arrangements were made to meet at a fast food restaurant in Hamilton. When Holland arrived, he was taken into custody and charged with importuning, a fifth-degree felony.

Capt. Rick Bucheit said the detective division periodically monitors certain websites for any type of illegal activity. He said it was an extensive investigation that led to the arrest, but declined to release additional specifics.

Holland was arraigned Wednesday in Hamilton Municipal Court where bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. A preliminary hearing was set for April 21.

"You think you can hide online, but you have to come out eventually. We'll be waiting when you do," said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

