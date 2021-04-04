Officials fear 'uncontrolled' breach of Florida wastewater reservoir; hundreds evacuated

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jesse Mendoza and Jay Cannon
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The full breach of a Florida wastewater reservoir could unleash hundreds of millions of gallons of polluted industrial water into the nearby area, a threat that prompted officials to issue an evacuation order for residents near Tampa Bay and the governor to declare a state of emergency.

Models show that a full breach of the walls at the damaged Piney Point reservoir could cause "as high as a 20-foot wall of water" to surge into the surrounding area, Manatee County Acting Administrator Scott Hopes said at a Sunday press conference.

"So if you are in an evacuation area and you have not heeded that, you need to think twice and follow the orders," Hopes said.

Piney Point phosphogypsum stacks in Manatee County, Florida, in 2020.
Piney Point phosphogypsum stacks in Manatee County, Florida, in 2020.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said a break was detected Friday in one of the walls of a 77-acre pond that has a depth of 25 feet and holds millions of gallons of water containing phosphorus and nitrogen from an old phosphate plant.

After officials attempted to plug the hole using rocks and other materials, engineers examined the Piney Point containment walls Saturday morning and determined that there was imminent danger of collapse.

Hopes said Saturday that the damage to the retaining wall already constitutes a partial breach, so efforts were being aimed at stopping a full breach.

"We're talking about the potential of about 600 million gallons in a matter of seconds and minutes leaving that retention pool," Hopes said.

Two pipes were pumping thousands of gallons of water per minute from the site owned by HRK Holdings into Tampa Bay to help relieve pressure of the retaining walls.

Local coverage from the USA TODAY Network: Piney Point live updates: Full breach could send 'as much as a 20-foot wall of water' surging out

The water of Tampa Bay near Port Manatee in Manatee County, Florida. Millions of gallons of industrial wastewater are being pumped into Tampa Bay as the result of a leak at the Piney Point fertilizer plant processing plant. Taken March 31, 2021.
The water of Tampa Bay near Port Manatee in Manatee County, Florida. Millions of gallons of industrial wastewater are being pumped into Tampa Bay as the result of a leak at the Piney Point fertilizer plant processing plant. Taken March 31, 2021.

The pond contains a mix of processed wastewater from the former Piney Point fertilizer operation, sea water, dredging material, rainwater and seepage water. Officials have said the wastewater is about as acidic as a cup of black coffee and contains high levels of nitrogen and phosphorus – which has caused concerns the dumping could feed red tide and cause other environmental impacts on Tampa Bay.

"The risk that we're dealing with right now is that uncontrolled release," Hopes said.

Two dolphins swim in the wake of a Tampa Bay Waterkeeper boat Wednesday during a media tour of the wastewater discharge location at Port Manatee. Millions of gallons of industrial wastewater are being pumped into Tampa Bay as the result of a leak at the Piney Point fertilizer plant processing plant. Taken March 31, 2021.
Two dolphins swim in the wake of a Tampa Bay Waterkeeper boat Wednesday during a media tour of the wastewater discharge location at Port Manatee. Millions of gallons of industrial wastewater are being pumped into Tampa Bay as the result of a leak at the Piney Point fertilizer plant processing plant. Taken March 31, 2021.

DeSantis expands state of emergency amid concerns of 'catastrophic flood situation'

The flood threat prompted Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency for Manatee County on Saturday. He expanded that ordinance Sunday to include nearby Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

"This will ensure that all state resources are available for response and recovery," DeSantis said Sunday. "What we are looking at now is trying to prevent and respond to, if need be, a real catastrophic flood situation."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave updates on the Piney Point situation during a Sunday morning press conference held at Manatee County&#39;s Public Safety Department in Bradenton, Florida, on April 4, 2021.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave updates on the Piney Point situation during a Sunday morning press conference held at Manatee County's Public Safety Department in Bradenton, Florida, on April 4, 2021.

Some of the more than 316 households affected by the mandatory evacuation order have been put in hotels by Manatee County and the Red Cross, according to DeSantis.

He also reiterated a sentiment expressed Saturday by Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein about holding the appropriate people or businesses accountable for the Piney Point breach.

"I also want to be clear that while foremost concern is ensuring the safety of the community, our administration is dedicated to full enforcement of any damages to our state's resources and holding the company – HRK – accountable for this event," DeSantis said.

He dismissed concerns that many people have expressed on social media that the discharged water is radioactive.

"To be clear, the water discharged into Port Manatee is not radioactive," DeSantis said.

DeSantis also said that the state has deployed pumps to to assist in mitigating the stress on the damaged walls of the reservoir, significantly increasing the amount being discharged from the approximately 33 million gallons per day that have been pumped into Tampa Bay since Thursday.

There are no public water sources in the area affected by Piney Point and DeSantis said that any private wells would be tested and residents would be provided with bottled water.

"We're hoping that we can just continue to get the water out in an assisted way and prevent a catastrophic event, but we have to prepare that this could be something where you see further degradation," DeSantis said.

Nearby residents expressed confusion, concern and frustration over the situation.

“We are at .6 miles,” said Lorie Minallo, who was just outside of the evacuation zone. “This has been our life for a while now, 14 years. We have never been notified – the first time (when there was a leak in 2011) nor this time. Why is it still going on? Why hasn't anybody stepped up and done anything? They are going to ruin everything out here in Tampa Bay, and all the property owners now. It’s just ridiculous.”

Down the road, Stacey Lecass said she had just moved to a new home in the neighborhood in January without knowing about the hazard Piney Point posed.

“We moved here about three months ago,” she said. “We are not in the evacuation, but there is no information at all. Nothing at all. We moved here in the middle of January. Nothing at all, we knew nothing.”

Contributing: Staff of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune; Associated Press

'Antithetical to the Gospel': Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee's tweet slammed as racist in MLB backlash

More: Trolls attack Egypt's first female sea captain after Suez Canal ship mishap

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Piney Point: Florida Gov. DeSantis warns of flood; hundreds evacuated

Recommended Stories

  • Toxic wastewater reservoir in Florida on brink of collapse, state of emergency declared

    Hundreds of families were ordered to evacuate after officials warned the Piney Point Reservoir near the Tampa Bay could be breached.

  • Tampa Bay stares down environmental disaster from Piney Point phosphate plant

    A worsening series of breaches in a 800-million-gallon holding pool at the Piney Point industrial site prompted Manatee County to evacuate residents within about a mile of the plant tonight.The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol closed off roads in the evacuation zone around U.S. 41 in Palmetto, per the Bradenton Herald, and the Red Cross has been called in to assist.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe latest: Acting Manatee County administrator Scott Hopes addressed reporters at a press conference around 9:20pm.Hopes said the water being discharged into Tampa Bay — at the rate of 22,000 gallons per minute, or 32 million gallons per day — is acidic and smells of ammonia, but said the pool supported wildlife like snook and ducks."I wouldn't drink it," Hopes said when asked if it was contaminated.The property has long been considered "one of the biggest environmental threats in Florida history."The backdrop: The old phosphate plant site, in operation from the 1960s until 2001, holds stacks of phosphogypsum, a byproduct of fertilizer production, and large pools of polluted water. As Selene reported Wednesday:A leak was discovered in the 77-acre process water pond last week.The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said draining it was the only way to prevent "a containment failure and catastrophic release." Area evacuated south of the site, per the Manatee County Public Safety Department. Area evacuated north and west of the site, per the Manatee County Public Safety Department.The big picture: Site manager Jeff Barath's voice shook and he appeared to fight back tears as he spoke to the county commissioners about the situation. "There will likely be impacts in Tampa Bay," he told the commission.What they're saying: USF geoscience professor Matthew Pasek initially told Axios that releasing small amounts of phosphate-contaminated water in the bay might not be so bad, but warned we’re now looking at irreversible damage."Algae blooms followed by fish kills are the most likely thing," Pasek said. "It’s going to impact the food chain further down the line too. It’s unlikely to cause human damage, but there’s going to be a pretty stinky bay for a while."A state environmental spokeswoman wrote of the water: "It is slightly acidic, but not at a level that is expected to be concern, nor is it expected to be toxic," per the Tampa Bay Times.The DEP said in a statement that it's "dedicated to full enforcement of any damages to our state's resources and holding [property owner HRK Holdings] accountable for this event."This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Flat cap, unique season make for tight NHL trade deadline

    Acquiring Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow at the 2020 NHL trade deadline helped the Tampa Bay Lightning win the Stanley Cup. “We have zero dollars of cap space to acquire a player between now and the trade deadline,” general manager Julien BriseBois said.

  • 'My heart is crushed': Estranged wife of California shooting suspect says family has been threatened

    The estranged wife of a man suspected of killing 4 people in Orange, California, said she is devastated and that her family has been threatened.

  • Toxic Wastewater Leak Poses Danger in Florida's Manatee County

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for Manatee County on Saturday, April 3, as officials warned of the imminent collapse of a retention pond holding hundreds of millions gallons of toxic wastewater.Footage provided to Storyful by Manatee County Public Safety shows a rushing stream of contaminated water.The state-run Protecting Florida Together, website said the leak had been reported on March 26.On Saturday morning, Manatee County Public Safety said a significant leak had compromised the stability of the pond, which sits atop a phosphogypsum stack (often shortened to “gypsum stack”) near Piney Point, and ordered evacuations. Phosphogypsum is a regulated, radioactive substance that is the byproduct of fertilizer manufacturing, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). There are 27 gypsum stacks across Florida, WFLA reported.The gypsum stack at Piney Point is one of 27 across Florida, WFLA reported. Credit: Chloe Conboy/Manatee County Public Safety via Storyful

  • Egyptian mummies paraded through Cairo on way to new museum

    CAIRO (Reuters) -A grand parade conveyed 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies in special capsules across the capital Cairo on Saturday to a new museum home where they can be displayed in greater splendour. The convoy transported 18 kings and four queens, mostly from the New Kingdom, from the Egyptian Museum in central Cairo's Tahrir Square to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat, about 5km (3 miles) to the south-east. Authorities shut down roads along the Nile for the elaborate ceremony, designed to drum up interest in Egypt's rich collections of antiquities when tourism has almost entirely stalled because of COVID-19 related restrictions.

  • Evacuations expand as Manatee phosphate plant collapse ‘imminent’

    PALMETTO — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Manatee County on Saturday as officials fear an “imminent” collapse at the old Piney Point phosphate plant could release a rush of polluted water into the surrounding area — and then into Tampa Bay itself. The situation grew more dire as crews attempted to shore up a breach in a wall around a 480-million gallon wastewater reservoir ...

  • Charlotte Hornets lose Gordon Hayward to a right foot sprain; how long is he out?

    Hayward suffered injury versus Indiana Pacers

  • A fake music festival in Belgium turned into chaos as police tried to disperse crowds of partygoers

    Videos show police using water and pepper spray to break up thousands of people who attended the fake music festival as an April Fools' Day joke.

  • Mother and 2-month-old child killed in Johnston County crash

    The fatal collision occurred between a sedan and a dump truck, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

  • A michelada-spiced sausage and grasshopper ice cream. Here are the best new ballpark foods

    A michelada-spiced sausage and grasshopper ice cream are among the innovative offerings that will make their debut at MLB ballparks this season.

  • Egypt's first female ship's captain says she was wrongly blamed for Suez blockage

    Egypt’s first female ship captain says she was subject to a fake news campaign blaming her for grounding the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, despite at the time working on a ship that was hundreds of miles away. Marwa Elselehdar was working as a first mate in command of the Aida IV in Alexandria when the 220,000 ton Ever Given got stuck, blocking one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for six days. The 29-year-old is a celebrated feminist figure in Egypt. In 2015 she became both the youngest and the first female Egyptian captain to cross the newly-expanded Suez Canal. Two years later she was honoured by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during women’s day celebrations. Her Instagram - a collection of motivational messages and her life on board - boasts over 30,000 followers. But when the Ever Given became an online sensation, a rumour mill was telling the world that she was to blame. "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," she told the BBC.

  • Prince's arrest lays bare rifts at heart of Jordan's model royal family

    With no competing bloodlines or public rivalries, Jordan’s royal family have traditionally avoided the high-profile arrests, purges and coups seen in other monarchies in the Middle East. It is part of the regime's carefully-cultivated reputation as a Western-allied bastion of stability in a region often marked by chaos. But the house arrest of Prince Hamzah, and the detention of another junior member of the royal family and multiple other high-profile figures has dramatically pushed previously private rifts into the public eye. “Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe,” tweeted Hamzah’s American born mother, Queen Noor, on Sunday morning. While the Jordanian government denied that Hamzah had been arrested, a video shared with the BBC by his lawyer showed the prince saying he is “not allowed to go out, to communicate with people or to meet with them, because in the meetings that I had been present in — or on social media relating to visits that I had made — there had been criticism of the government or the king.”

  • I flew on Alaska for the first time since it stopped blocking middle seats and it was the closest to normal I've seen during the pandemic

    Alaska has largely restored the pre-pandemic amenities to which flyers were accustomed. But that also means the potential for more crowded planes.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • AstraZeneca kicked out of US factory over mix-up 'that ruined 15m vaccine doses'

    AstraZeneca has been kicked out of a production plant in Baltimore after a mix-up is thought to have contaminated 15 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson. The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has yet to obtain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, but production of the vaccine has started in anticipation of a green light. It was being produced by a sub-contractor at a plant operated by Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore. The plant was also manufacturing Johnson & Johnson's vaccines and workers at the factory mistakenly mixed the ingredients. As a result 15 million doses of the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, which has been given FDA approval, had to be destroyed. Johnson & Johnson will now assume full responsibility for the production of its vaccine at the plant. The pharmaceutical giant, which has promised to deliver 100 million doses of its single-shot vaccine to the US by the end of May, said it will deploy additional staff at the Baltimore plant.

  • Florida declares state of emergency as reservoir holding millions of gallons of radioactive wastewater 'could collapse' at any time

    Residents ordered to evacuate over fears for the pond in the Tampa Bay area, which stores 500 million gallons of water containing radium and uranium.

  • Police removed artwork and signs from a memorial for George Floyd outside the site of Derek Chauvin's trial

    The memorial included illustrations of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as locks with the names of other people killed by police.

  • Students at a Texas high school had to watch George Floyd's death and pretend to be jurors in Derek Chauvin's trial for 'triggering' class project

    Parents are angry after a freshman class at Cedar Hill High School in Dallas had to watch the full video of George Floyd's death for the assignment.