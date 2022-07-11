Officials finally agree to release surveillance footage from Uvalde mass shooting

Memorial at the scene of the massacre (AP)

Officials have finally agreed to release surveillance footage from the mass shooting that left 21 students and staff dead in Uvalde, after more than a month of stonewalling the media and the public.

A key Texas state legislator said on Monday that state and local officials will share some of the footage from inside the hallway of Robb Elementary School during the 24 May massacre, ABC News reported.

The development comes after victims’ families, survivors, the Uvalde mayor and the media have demanded to see the footage for weeks after it emerged that law enforcement officers waited for more than an hour in the school hallway while the massacre continued before finally storming the classroom and shooting the gunman dead.

A staggering 77 minutes passed between the moment 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered the school and started opening fire on innocent students and staff and the moment a Border Patrol unit breached the classroom and ended the massacre.

During that time, Ramos continued to shoot at victims inside the classroom and the wounded bled out on the floor.

Desperate parents outside the school begged law enforcement officers to enter the classroom – or let them do it themselves.

The delay is believed to have cost the lives of some of the victims inside the classroom.

Last month, Texas Department of Public Safety Director (TDPS) Steve McCraw testified at a Texas Senate hearing that there were enough armed officers on the scene to stop the gunman just three minutes after the shooting began.

But, instead, law enforcement waited another one hour, 14 minutes and eight seconds as on-site commander Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo failed to send officers into the classroom.

Mr McCraw, who is leading a state investigation into the law enforcement response, branded the response an “abject failure” as he said that Chief Arredondo waited for radios, firearms and keys rather than send officers into the two adjoining classrooms.

Chief Arredondo said much of the delay was due to him waiting for keys to the classroom door.

However, this has also been disputed with Mr McCraw saying that the door may have been unlocked the whole time but that surveillance footage reveals not a single officer tried the door handle to see if it was open.