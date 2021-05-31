Officials: Florida shooting result of gang violence

Reuters Videos

Investigators on Monday said they were hunting for a white Nissan Pathfinder used in a chaotic shooting outside a Florida concert.Miami-Dade police released this footage they say showed three masked suspects exiting the vehicle in the early hours of Sunday, brandishing weapons, in the Miami suburb of Hialeah.Ten seconds after leaving the vehicle, they rush back and speed off.That’s all the time it took, police said, for them to open fire on a crowd waiting to get inside a venue.Major Jorge Aguiar runs the Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau.“As a result of that initial shooting, several groups that were in the parking lot also armed themselves and opened fire towards the initial shooters. That resulted in - many of the cameras were out there yesterday - a very extensive crime scene, with multiple people being transported to multiple hospitals throughout Miami-Dade County and Broward County. We have a total of 23 people were shot. Two were deceased on scene. Three are critically injured in the hospital today, clinging to life.”During the news conference Monday, the Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez III described the pain inflicted on the community…"Harming mothers who are here today-“…when a father, who lost a child in the shooting, interrupted to express his grief, and was led away. Director Ramirez said the interruption underscored the suffering.“That is the pain that affects our community, right there before you.”Police asked the public for help identifying the suspects. As of Monday there have been no arrests.