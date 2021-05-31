Officials: Florida shooting result of gang violence

A shooting Sunday outside a banquet hall in Hialeah, Florida that killed at least two people and injured 23 was the result of "rivalry" between groups, officials said Monday. Authorities are calling on the public to help identify the shooters. (May 31)

    Clayton Dillard III’s dad said his body remained covered by a tarp at the crime scene in 90-degree heat for hours. One of the victims fatally wounded at a mass shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade has been identified as Clayton Dillard III. Twenty-two people were injured, two fatally, in Sunday’s morning’s shooting, which, according to reports, began after three people stepped out of a white Nissan Pathfinder in front of El Mula Banquet Hall after midnight and fired assault rifles and handguns into a crowd.

    Investigators on Monday said they were hunting for a white Nissan Pathfinder used in a chaotic shooting outside a Florida concert.Miami-Dade police released this footage they say showed three masked suspects exiting the vehicle in the early hours of Sunday, brandishing weapons, in the Miami suburb of Hialeah.Ten seconds after leaving the vehicle, they rush back and speed off.That’s all the time it took, police said, for them to open fire on a crowd waiting to get inside a venue.Major Jorge Aguiar runs the Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau.“As a result of that initial shooting, several groups that were in the parking lot also armed themselves and opened fire towards the initial shooters. That resulted in - many of the cameras were out there yesterday - a very extensive crime scene, with multiple people being transported to multiple hospitals throughout Miami-Dade County and Broward County. We have a total of 23 people were shot. Two were deceased on scene. Three are critically injured in the hospital today, clinging to life.”During the news conference Monday, the Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez III described the pain inflicted on the community…"Harming mothers who are here today-“…when a father, who lost a child in the shooting, interrupted to express his grief, and was led away. Director Ramirez said the interruption underscored the suffering.“That is the pain that affects our community, right there before you.”Police asked the public for help identifying the suspects. As of Monday there have been no arrests.

    Police say three men armed with assault rifles and handguns jumped out of a white Nissan Pathfinder and opened fire into a crowd of concert goers outside the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County. The incident was among two deadly Miami-area shootings over the Memorial Day weekend. Manuel Bojorquez reports.

    Two people have been killed and more than 20 injured after three gunmen opened fire at a Florida rap concert in the early hours of Sunday morning. Gunfire erupted after three people got out of a white Nissan Pathfinder SUV and, armed with assault rifles and handguns, unleashed a volley of bullets at revellers who had gathered at the El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah, a city in Miami-Dade county. Police believe the shooting was targeted rather than random, although the motive remains unclear.

    A shooting at a pool hall outside Miami left two people dead and more than twenty injured early on Sunday. Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III tweeted, "I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died."CNN reported a white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up to the location and three people got out with assault weapons and handguns and started firing into the crowd that was gathered for a concert at the venue.CBS4 Miami said police had no one in custody as of early Sunday.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said state authorities were working to catch the perpetrators."Justice needs to be swift & severe!" he wrote on Twitter.The Florida mass shooting is one of a number that have taken place in the past few weeks in the United States.

  • Miami police offer $130,000 for suspects of mass shooting that left 2 dead, 21 injured

    The identities of the people who were shot were not immediately released, but authorities said they were between the ages of 17 and 32.

  • Police release video of gunmen, vehicle at scene of Miami-Dade rap concert mass shooting

    Miami-Dade police on Monday released new surveillance video of the weekend mass shooting that killed two people and injured 21 others outside of a rap concert in Northwest Miami-Dade.

  • Miami club shooting: 100 bullets unleashed on crowd standing outside birthday party concert

    ‘This is targeted. This is definitely not random,’ Ramirez said