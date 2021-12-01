Officials say a fourth person, a 15-year-old boy, has died from Michigan school shooting

Reuters Videos

A 15-year-old boy in Michigan opened fire on his classmates Tuesday, killing at least three students and wounding several others.Local police said the victims included a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl.One of the wounded was a teacher and the rest were students at Oxford High School, about 40 miles north of Detroit.Undersheriff Michael McCabe told reporters the suspect was believed to have acted alone, and was arrested without resistance."The deputies took the suspect into custody within five minutes of the original 911 call. They recovered a handgun from the suspect."McCabe added that the suspect divulged nothing to police, and demanded a lawyer after his parents advised him not to speak.U.S. President Joe Biden offered his condolences while touring a college in Minnesota, while Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer rushed to the scene and spoke to reporters alongside local police.Whitmer declined to discuss specific gun control policies out of respect for the victims' families, but the shooting is likely to refuel political debate over the issue.Officials say the shooter's motive remains unknown.