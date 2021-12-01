Officials say a fourth person, a 15-year-old boy, has died from Michigan school shooting
Authorities say a fourth person, a 15-year-old boy, has died from Michigan school shooting.
At least three students were killed and at least six other people, including one teacher, were wounded during a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan on November 30, local officials said.A 15-year-old sophomore student at the high school has been taken into custody, according to local police.Brendan Gutenschwager, who took this video, wrote in a tweet, “Ambulances and school buses are heading towards the Oxford Meijer [supermarket], where students were evacuated after a shooting at Oxford High this afternoon.”This is a developing story. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful
President Joe Biden extended his support and sympathies Tuesday for the families of the southeast Michigan school shooting victims, saying his heart goes out to those "enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one." (Nov. 30)
A 15-year-old boy in Michigan opened fire on his classmates Tuesday, killing at least three students and wounding several others.Local police said the victims included a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl.One of the wounded was a teacher and the rest were students at Oxford High School, about 40 miles north of Detroit.Undersheriff Michael McCabe told reporters the suspect was believed to have acted alone, and was arrested without resistance."The deputies took the suspect into custody within five minutes of the original 911 call. They recovered a handgun from the suspect."McCabe added that the suspect divulged nothing to police, and demanded a lawyer after his parents advised him not to speak.U.S. President Joe Biden offered his condolences while touring a college in Minnesota, while Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer rushed to the scene and spoke to reporters alongside local police.Whitmer declined to discuss specific gun control policies out of respect for the victims' families, but the shooting is likely to refuel political debate over the issue.Officials say the shooter's motive remains unknown.
Students cower in an Oxford High School classroom, hiding from a gunman on a shooting rampage outside. Then, comes a knock at the door.
(Reuters) -Investigators were reviewing video and reading the writings of a 15-year-old boy on Wednesday as they sought clues to what drove him to go on a deadly shooting spree at his high school north of Detroit, where he killed four fellow students. The suspect, whose name was withheld by officials because he is a minor, opened fire on Tuesday http://reuters.com/world/us/least-4-hurt-shooting-michigan-high-school-suspect-custody-report-2021-11-30 with a handgun his father had purchased four days earlier, killing three students in Oxford, Michigan, about 40 miles (65 km) from Detroit. Tate Myre, 16, died in a patrol car en route to a hospital.
Oakland County, Michigan Sheriff Michael Bouchard says the gun used in a school shooting on Tuesday was purchased by the suspect's father on November 26th. Three people were killed and eight wounded in Oxford, Michigan. The suspect is in custody. (Dec. 1)
