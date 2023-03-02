‘Officials’ from fugitive guru’s fictional country gatecrash UN meetings

Nithyananda United Nations USK United States of Kailasa meetings gatecrash - Michael Buckner/Getty Images

A number of United Nations meetings were gatecrashed by ambassadors from a country made up by a fugitive guru.

Nithyananda, a self-styled guru from India who fled the country in 2019, claimed that he founded the United States of Kailasa (USK) that same year.

He reportedly faces a string of criminal allegations against him, including cases of rape and sexual assault. He has denied all allegations against him, the BBC reported.

In February, representatives from the fictional USK appeared at two UN committee meetings in Geneva.

A woman who identified herself as Vijayapriya Nithyananda told a UN session that she was the “permanent ambassador of the United States of Kailasa”, describing the fictional country as the “first sovereign state for Hindus”.

In video footage of a UN discussion on Feb 24, she described Nithyananda as the “supreme pontiff of Hinduism”.

She alleged that the country had been “successful with sustainable development” as it provided free food, shelter and medical care to all its citizens.

The comments were made in a discussion on sustainable development, hosted by the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

Two days earlier, a representative from the USK attended a discussion organised by the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

A UN official told the BBC that the submissions from USK representatives were “irrelevant” and “tangential” to the issues being discussed.

In an email, a UN official said that “USK representatives attended two UN public meetings in Geneva in February”.

Vivian Kwok, a media officer at the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, told the BBC that the written submission made by a USK representative to CEDAW was “irrelevant to the topic of the general discussion”.

Ms Kwok said it would not be included in their report, adding that these general discussions were public meetings open to anyone who is interested.