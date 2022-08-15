Officials: Gun found in student’s backpack on first day at Lancaster County school

A gun was found in an eighth-grade student’s backpack on the first day of school at South Middle School in Lancaster County, according to school officials.

Deputies said another student saw a pistol and a loaded magazine in the student’s bag and reported it to school authorities. Once they found the student, a school resource officer confiscated and secured the weapon.

Lancaster County authorities are investigating the incident. Deputies said the juvenile did not point the pistol at anyone or make any threats to use it.

The student has been suspended from school. The sheriff’s office said he will be charged with carrying a weapon on school property.

“This was a rocky start to the school year at South Middle,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “We are investigating where this young man got the pistol and why he brought it to school. I cannot stress enough, ‘If you see something, say something,’ and my hat is off to the person who quickly reported this incident.”

According to school officials, any student caught with a gun could face a full calendar year expulsion from school under state law.

“The administration and student witnesses at South Middle should be commended for their actions. Safe schools are dependent upon good communication and trust, and today that was modeled at South Middle,” officials said in a news release.

No other details have been released.

(WATCH BELOW: Lancaster County schools to start watch program this year to increase safety)



