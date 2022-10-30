Officials find gun in river matching description of firearm used in Brighton Heights shooting

Officials have found the gun that was thrown off the McKees Rocks Bridge, which they say matches the description of the one used in the funeral shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood that left six people injured.

According to Pittsburgh police, detectives, fugitive apprehension personnel and river rescue crews met at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday to try to find the gun that was thrown off the bridge by 16-year-old shooting suspect Hezekiah Nixon.

Police said a gun matching the description of the weapon used in the shooting was found.

Police also said there was one bullet in the chamber and the gun was reported stolen out of Shaler Township.

The investigation is still in its active phases and more details will be released as they become available.

A livestream captured the moment gunfire erupted outside a Pittsburgh funeral Friday.

