Officials hail start on 'historic' wind farm and transmission line in Lincoln County

Sep. 1—CORONA — Federal and state officials gathered Friday at a construction site north of the small Lincoln County village of Corona to celebrate the start of construction on what is being called the largest renewable energy infrastructure project in U.S. history.

What appeared Friday to be only several acres of dirt will soon be the site of a station that will convert wind energy into direct current to be sent hundreds of miles away to Pinal County, Ariz.

The SunZia project combines the development of about 3,500 megawatts of wind energy across Lincoln, Torrance and San Miguel counties and a 550-mile high-voltage transmission line planned to deliver the power to Arizona. The project — 16 years in the making — was taken over by California-based developer Pattern Energy last year, which invested $8 billion.

SunZia will generate and transmit power for more than 3 million people across the West, the company says. It is planned to be operational in 2026.

In attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning were U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales and White House adviser John Podesta.

Heinrich, speaking during the ceremony, compared the SunZia project to "something under the Tennessee Valley Authority or the Hoover Dam," saying it was proof the country can still "do big things."

"You need people who understand the need for speed, but also do the due diligence to protect our natural resources," Heinrich said, adding "it takes setting aside some of our own parochial concerns and territorial mindsets."

SunZia received its final approval from the federal Bureau of Land Management in May. The project changed over the years before it could gain the necessary state and federal approvals and permits.

An earlier planned route for the transmission line crossed the Rio Grande north of Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge, which is heavily used by sandhill cranes and other migratory birds. The Audobon Society initially opposed the project, said Jon Hayes, executive director of Audobon Society Southwest.

After the Department of Defense requested a change to the route to avoid the White Sands Missile Range, the new route crosses the river at a spot where the Audobon Society said it is less likely to impact the cranes.

Talks between the developer and the advocacy group also led to an "avian collision avoidance system," Hayes said, which is a newer technology that shines an ultraviolet light onto the transmission line so birds can see it at night.

Haaland called the project a model for "combating climate change and investing in our communities."

A spokesman for Pattern Energy said the project is estimated to provide 2,000 or more jobs during construction and 100 permanent jobs for the operating period, which is expected to be at least 30 years.

Western Spirit Wind, Pattern Energy's wind energy development in the area, is currently the largest in the U.S., generating 1,050 megawatts of electricity. The coming wind farm to be developed as part of the SunZia project will produce more than three times the amount of Western Spirit.

Pattern Energy CEO Hunter Armistead said the transmission and wind project is "large" and "complex," but "there is no [energy] transition without transmission."

Armistead said the investment in the project was roughly as much as the company — which he helped start in 2009 — was worth.

State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard said the SunZia line is a way for her office to diversify revenues for state land with leases that support decarbonization.

"This project is a long time coming," Garcia Richard said Friday. "To finally see it come to fruition is really gratifying."

The SunZia line will cross about 172,000 acres of state land, a spokesman for Garcia Richard said, bringing in about $431 million for public schools over the life of the project.