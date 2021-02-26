Officials: Heavy fighting kills 27 people in central Yemen

AHMED AL-HAJ
·1 min read

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Heavy fighting between rebels and government forces in Yemen's oil-rich Marib has killed at least 27 people, tribal leaders and security officials said Firday, amid a resurgence of violence in the area.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels earlier this month renewed their attack on Marib, a stronghold for Yemeni forces allied with the internationally recognized government. The rebel offensive has faced stiff resistance and made little progress so far.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to the media, said the uptick in violence came over the past twenty-four hours, adding that most of the dead were rebel fighters.

Yemen's stalemated civil war began in 2014, when the rebels seized the capital of Sanaa and much of the country’s north. A Saudi-led coalition — with U.S. backing — intervened months later to restore the internationally recognized government's authority.

Yemeni security officials said that government forces have also advanced on the strategic northern city of Hazm, under air cover provided by Saudi-led forces.

The rebels are aiming to take control of Marib in order to close off Saudi Arabia’s southern border and seize oil fields in the province that would give them leverage in possible peace negotiations.

The war in Yemen has killed some 130,000 people and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian disaster, leading much of the country to the brink of famine.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. notified Israel in advance about strike on Iran-backed militia facilities in Syria

    The Biden administration notified Israel in advance about the airstrike against an Iranian-backed Shiite militia base on the Syrian-Iraqi border Thursday evening, Israeli officials told me.Why it matters: The airstrike was the first overt military action by the U.S. in the Middle East since Biden assumed office, and one that Israeli officials see as a positive signal about the new administration's posture toward Iran.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The U.S. notification to Israel took place Thursday morning ET in talks between working-level officials at the Pentagon and the Israeli Ministry of Defense. Israeli officials told me it was a standard update that occurs every time a U.S. military operation can influence Israel and vice versa. Behind the scenes: The strike came several weeks after a missile attack on a U.S. base in Erbil in northern Iraq. The U.S. retaliation was delayed mainly in order to coordinate it with the Iraqi government and avoid creating a crisis with Iraq. In recent weeks, Israeli officials were concerned by growing provocations by Iran and its proxies both in Yemen and in Iraq.The Israelis shared their concerns with the Biden administration. Israeli officials told me they expected that Biden would respond. What they're saying: "The Iranians didn’t realize that Biden is not Obama, and that if they will continue down this road of miscalculation they will eventually get hit," an Israeli official told me. Between the lines: A year ago, a group of experts from the Center for New American Security led by former Obama administration official Ilan Goldenberg published a paper called "Countering Iran in the Gray Zone."They spoke to numerous Israeli defense officials to determine what the U.S. can learn from the Israeli military campaign against Iranian entrenchment in Syria, which the Israelis call the "Campaign Between Wars," or MABAM in Hebrew. The bottom line of the report was that the U.S. should examine whether it could adopt this Israeli policy. It stressed that targeted strikes against Iran or other adversaries in the Middle East would not definitely lead to a wide escalation, as many in the U.S. defense establishment fear. What’s next: It's unclear if the strike was a one-off event or whether it will turn into a doctrine, but it's an attempt by Biden to send Iran an early message that he is not afraid to use force to retaliate against attacks on U.S. forces in the region. It also indicates his wish to return to the 2015 nuclear deal will not deter him from using military force when needed.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Soccer on TV this weekend: Lionel Messi tries to keep Barcelona's title hopes alive

    Some of the highlights from this weekend's slate of soccer games on TV include Manchester United vs. Chelsea and Barcelona vs. Seville.

  • States pass their own virus aid, not waiting on Washington

    Not waiting for more federal help, states have been approving their own coronavirus aid packages, spending hundreds of millions of dollars to help residents and business owners devastated by the the pandemic's economic fallout. Maryland and California recently moved forward with help for the poor, the jobless, small businesses and those needing child care. New Mexico and Pennsylvania are funneling grants directly to cash-starved businesses.

  • Emmanuel Macron challenged by fellow EU leaders over AstraZeneca vaccine criticism

    European Union leaders challenged Emmanuel Macron over his inaccurate claims that the AstraZeneca vaccine was “quasi-ineffectual”, it emerged on Wednesday. The French president said the jab did not appear to work on the over 65s in late January just hours before the EU’s medicines regulator approved it for use on all adults. A senior EU official revealed that Mr Macron was asked about his comments, which have been linked to a reluctance in some European countries to take the AstraZeneca jab. EU leaders have held regular video summits, including one on Thursday where they will call for coronavirus restrictions to continue, since the pandemic. “The point was raised by some leaders indeed. I cannot say who and when it was raised,” the official said. “There are in some countries some doubts and I think that the question was more to get clarification on if it was true or not and since then I think the commission has reacted to this."

  • U.S. audit report cites 'weaknesses' in FAA certification of Boeing 737 MAX

    The U.S. Transportation Department's inspector general faulted "weaknesses" in U.S. government certification of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that was grounded for 20 months after two crashes killed 346 people, according to a report released Wednesday. The 63-page report said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) did not have a complete understanding of a Boeing Co safety system tied to both crashes and said "much work remains" to address outstanding issues. Boeing said it has "undertaken significant changes to reinforce our safety practices, and we have already made progress" on recommendations outlined in the report.

  • New U.S. ambassador hits ground 'sprinting' at U.N., stresses re-engagement

    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield hit "the ground sprinting" as she arrived in New York on Thursday, just days before the United States takes over the presidency of the U.N. Security Council. During her Senate confirmation hearing earlier this month, Thomas-Greenfield stressed the importance of U.S. re-engagement with the 193-member world body in order to challenge efforts by China to "drive an authoritarian agenda." Beijing has been pushing for greater global influence in a challenge to traditional U.S. leadership.

  • House GOP opens fraught internal debate over earmarks

    Republicans — who first banned earmarks when they took over the House majority in 2010 — have been divided over the issue, with some warming to the idea in recent years.

  • In Pennsylvania, Republican rift over Trump imperils party’s election chances

    C. Arnold McClure chairs the Republican Party in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania - deep in Trump country - and wants to punish fellow conservatives who have turned against the former president. McClure is among those pushing the state party to censure Pennsylvania's Republican senator, Pat Toomey, for voting this month to convict Donald Trump, at his second impeachment trial, of inciting the U.S. Capitol riots. McClure will apply the same standard to any Republican candidate in upcoming elections who seeks support in his rural county: Those who have defended Trump will pass "our first litmus test," he said.

  • Getting Out Is Biden’s Best Syria Policy

    President Joe Biden’s national-security staff is in the midst of a number of internal foreign-policy reviews on a range of issues, from the U.S. force posture in Afghanistan to the multifaceted challenges posed by China. U.S. policy in Syria, however, appears to be in a largely immovable state. If the country weren’t playing host to approximately 900 U.S. troops, such lethargy wouldn’t be much of an issue. But the U.S. military is still very much in the middle of Syria’s ten-year civil war, and the reasons supplied for prolonged troop presence there — nearly two years after the Islamic State lost the last patch of its territorial caliphate — are tired and unconvincing. The president doesn’t need months of study before devising a viable Syria policy. The most effective course of action for the U.S. is in plain sight and has been for a while: Get out militarily and hand the problem over to regional stakeholders who have more of a legitimate interest in solving it. The U.S. intervened in Syria for one reason and one reason only: to stop ISIS from expanding before eliminating it. The objective was achieved only after more than four years of bombing and considerable sacrifice from Kurdish forces on the ground. Yet the mission was doubtless aided by the fact that no contingent in Syria had an interest in seeing ISIS proliferate. Iran, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, pro-Syrian government militias, the Kurds, Turkey, Russia, and Arab tribal forces in Syria’s eastern provinces may have viciously disagreed about how Syria should be governed, but they all recognized ISIS as a significant threat to their own power. For the Kurds in particular, ISIS was an existential threat to their own community. Yet years after ISIS’s caliphate collapsed like a wobbly house of cards, U.S. forces continue to operate on Syrian soil with an ill-defined mission. Our troops continue to go out on patrols that have no inherent value other than establishing a symbolic presence in an area known for sometimes violent clashes between Turks, Russians, Kurds, and Shia militias. On some occasions, the U.S. conducts airstrikes on targets that have nothing to do with ISIS, with last night’s self-defense strike against Shia militia targets on the Iraq–Syria border a prime example. On others, U.S. soldiers have gotten into pointless, dangerous stand-offs with Russian military convoys. We must seriously ask ourselves: For what purpose are we doing this, other than to maintain what former U.S. Syria envoy Jim Jeffrey regards as a “stalemate”? Of course, many analysts in Washington counsel against a full U.S. troop withdrawal from Syria. They claim that a U.S. troop presence in Syria is the glue holding the anti-ISIS effort together. Yet these analyses frequently ignore the other stakeholders in Syria, all of whom have an interest in managing the ISIS problem. Indeed, because these actors live in close quarters with the approximately 10,000 ISIS fighters who remain in Iraq and Syria, their motivations for continuing the fight are stronger and more compelling. We are seeing this motivation play out in real time. According to a February 8 Defense Department, Russia and Syrian government forces have escalated military operations against ISIS remnants. The Russians engaged in intense strikes against ISIS positions in the Syrian desert this week. Turkish forces are stepping up raids against ISIS and adopting stricter controls along the Syrian–Turkish border in part to limit the flow of ISIS fighters. In the same report, the Defense Intelligence Agency told the inspector general that Iran “remains committed to countering ISIS by providing lethal aid and advisory support to its partners and proxies in both Iraq and Syria.” It is highly unlikely that all of these operations would cease if President Biden ordered a full U.S. withdrawal from Syria. In fact, one can make the case that the less U.S. military personnel are involved, the more incentive other anti-ISIS actors have to maintain pressure on the organization. The Biden administration may very well look at all of this and still conclude that pulling out would hurt Syria’s prospects of getting some state of normality. But let’s face it: It’s not like the U.N.-facilitated peace process is going anywhere. The Assad regime is no more interested in compromising its power today than it was in 2012, when tens of thousands of Syrian troops were deserting Assad’s army and opposition mortars could be heard in the center of Damascus. If Assad wasn’t willing to entertain his own resignation then, he’s not going to entertain it now. While U.S. officials continue to call for a diplomatic resolution to the civil war, Syria is going to be a mess for at least another generation. Assad will remain at the helm, albeit far more dependent on Russian and Iranian support for his survival. This is the unfortunate reality, but a reality nonetheless. To think the U.S. is the key to building a modern Syrian state from scratch is to engage in poor judgment and wishful thinking. The U.S. objective of annihilating ISIS’s territorial caliphate is over. The U.S. military has done its job. Now it is time to leave.

  • 13 Movies About Real and Fictional Cults That'll Terrify You

    Not for the faint of heart. From Men's Health

  • Feel Content Snags Argentine Black Comedy ‘El cuento del tío’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Madrid-based sales company Feel Content has picked up international sales rights to black comedy “El cuento del tío” (“Pigeon Drop”), the feature debut of Argentine writer-director Ignacio Guggiari. An Argentina-Chile co-production, produced by Gastón Klingenfeld at Buenos Aires’ outfit Gancho, Agustín Gosende at Cooperativa Mental and Picardía Films’ Diego Rougier, “El cuento del tío” world […]

  • Manchin Says He’ll Support Haaland’s Confirmation as Interior Secretary

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) said Wednesday that he will support the confirmation of Representative Deb Haaland (D., N.M) to become Interior secretary, likely paving the way for her to become the first Native American to lead a cabinet agency. Manchin, a moderate Democrat who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, had previously been publicly undecided on whether to back Haaland’s nomination, with a spokesperson for the senator saying he still had “remaining questions” going into her confirmation hearing before the panel on Tuesday. Manchin serves as a critical vote in the evenly divided Senate: He has opposed Neera Tanden’s nomination to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget, imperiling her confirmation. However, the West Virginia senator Manchin said he would back Haaland, though the two do not see eye-to-eye on drilling on federal lands or the Keystone XL oil pipeline. “I believe Deb Haaland will be a secretary of the Interior for every American and will vote to confirm her,″ Manchin said in a statement. “While we do not agree on every issue, she reaffirmed her strong commitment to bipartisanship, addressing the diverse needs of our country and maintaining our nation’s energy independence.″ He noted that Haaland’s House colleagues from both parties, including Representative Don Young (R., Alaska), lauded Haaland’s bipartisan accomplishments and “sincere willingness to work collaboratively on important issues.” Manchin also said he was satisfied by Haaland’s comments during her hearings that the Biden administration is committed to using fossil fuels “for years to come, even as we transition to a cleaner energy future through innovation, not elimination.” However, Republicans have been less impressed by Haaland, saying her opposition to fracking, the Keystone XL pipeline and other issues make her unfit for the role. In a hearing on Tuesday, she was questioned about a tweet from October 2020 in which she claimed that Republicans don’t believe in science. Senator John Barrasso (R., Wyo.), the ranking member on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said that he and several other Republican members of the committee are medical doctors and he called the comment “concerning.” “Do you think that as medical doctors we don’t believe in science? How do you stand by this statement?” Barrasso asked. “Senator, yes, if you’re a doctor, I would assume that you believe in science,” Haaland replied. She later dodged a question from Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) on whether she supported President Biden’s order to rescind the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, which Cassidy said was not in line with science. He pointed to a “State Department reported based upon science that says building the pipeline lowers greenhouse-gas emissions.” She acknowledged that the pipeline has been “an issue” that “both sides [are] very passionate” about. “With respect to President Biden’s decision, it is his decision, he’s the president,” she said. Senator Steve Daines (R., Mont.) called Haaland “a hard-line ideologue with radical views out of touch with Montana and the West.” The pair had a tense exchange at her confirmation hearing over her earlier opposition to trapping on public lands and her support for continued federal protections for grizzly bears. Daines asked why she had co-sponsored a bill to continue grizzly-bear protections “when the science tells us the bear numbers are well above the recovery targets” set by the Endangered Species Act. “I imagine, at the time, I was caring about the bears,” Haaland said, later adding that she “would be happy to take a look at that issue.”

  • Senate confirms former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary

    The Senate voted 64-35 on Thursday to confirm former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as secretary of the Department of Energy. Why it matters: Granholm, only the second woman to head the department, will play a key role in President Biden’s efforts to accelerate the U.S. shift to clean energy and help other countries do the same.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeGranholm said she hopes to strengthen solar and wind power usage, and to boost the development of clean-energy technologies, like electric vehicles.The big picture: Granholm served two terms as Michigan's governor from 2003 to 2011, during which she focused on boosting the auto and manufacturing sectors.She served as Michigan's attorney general from 1998 to 2002.Granholm has also worked as an adviser to Pew Charitable Trusts’ Clean Energy Program.The bottom line: Granholm's experience working with the auto industry, especially its venture into electric vehicles, is viewed as an important asset in fulfilling Biden's climate agenda.While serving as governor of Michigan, Granholm secured $1.35 billion in federal funding for factories in her auto-focused state to produce electric vehicles, Reuters notes. What we’re watching: Whether Granholm can help persuade congressional Republicans to back Biden’s call to greatly boost funding for clean tech research and development and commercialization programs.Go deeper: Biden ushers in historical turn on clean energy and climate changeMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Taiwan Denies Residency Visa to Pro-Beijing Producer Charles Heung

    Taiwan has denied prominent Hong Kong film producer and entertainment mogul Charles Heung Wah-keung and his son visas to live there, citing national security concerns. Heung is known for founding Win’s Entertainment in the 1980s and 1990s powerhouse China Star Entertainment, the Hong Kong-listed production company and distributor that helped cement the stardom of Hong […]

  • Biden: U.S. to launch massive effort to educate Americans about COVID-19 vaccines

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday his administration plans to launch a campaign to educate Americans about coronavirus vaccines in anticipation of a period later this year where supply may outstrip demand because of vaccine hesitancy. "We're going to launch a massive campaign educating people about vaccines, that they are safe and effective," Biden said. Biden, a Democrat, has made getting hundreds of millions of Americans vaccinated a top priority of his presidency as he seeks to get a pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 people in the United States under control.

  • Don't Be Fooled By Fake Footage From The Mars Perseverance Rover

    Who knew Martians had such good rhythm? #Colbert #ALateShow #ColdOpens

  • Nigeria's Zamfara school abduction: Hundreds of girls missing

    A teacher in the north-western Zamfara state tells the BBC at least 300 girls are unaccounted for.

  • Mitch McConnell: Nancy Pelosi's plan for investigating the Capitol attack is a 'bizarre partisan concept'

    Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’s concerned Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan to establish a commission to probe the assault on the U.S. Capitol would be overly “partisan.”

  • Biden orders airstrikes against infrastructure used by 'Iranian-backed militant groups' in Syria

    The Department of Defense said the strikes were carried out at the president's direction following attacks on the US military in Iraq.

  • Airstrike in Syria Hits Iran-Backed Militia Targets, Austin Says

    The Biden administration's first known military action was an airstrike on facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups, in response to earlier attacks against U.S. forces. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he was confident the U.S. had hit its target. Photo: Alex Brandon/Associated Press