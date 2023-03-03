Officials highlight gun safety after shooting

Mar. 2—Gun violence among youth is a growing concern, and a recent tragic shooting in St. Joseph has bought even more attention to the issue.

After a fatal shooting involving two minors Tuesday night in the city's South Side, officials are struggling with the issue of how weapons are getting in the hands of underage citizens.

St. Joseph police still are investigating the circumstances around the shooting, which left one teen dead and another charged with involuntary manslaughter. It's not clear how the boys got the gun.

However, local experts said combating unsafe gun handling starts at home.

"We have the constitutional right to bear arms and a lot of us choose to do that," said Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council. "Though by doing so, we need to make sure we do our due diligence and keep those locked away in a safe manner so that underage children or anyone who might break into our home will have a difficult time trying to gain access to those weapons."

Studies show that an estimated 4.6 million kids live in homes with unlocked and loaded guns.

Concerns that safe storage means not being able to quickly defend your family during invasion emergencies are valid, which is why experts say communication is key.

"Take the curiosity out of guns," Dan Sharp, the 5th Circuit chief deputy juvenile officer, said. "We're encouraging people to talk with their children and let them know what to do if they encounter a gun outside the home and how to handle guns safely. It's important to send the message that a little bit of open communication and prevention will improve child safety measures."

While the majority of weapons used by minors are retrieved from the home, experts are reminding parents that guns can be found anywhere.

"Conceal and carry is very popular now," Lyon said. "So we need to make sure we're also securing that weapon while we're out and don't leave it in our car where somebody is likely to steal it. Those guns are also the ones that get out in the community and show up in violent situations."

Officials said the best option for safe gun storage is in a quick-access safe. Unloading all ammunition before storing guns also is recommended.

